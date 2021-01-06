Yes vaccines for COVID have been available for nearly a month now, but there is still a very, very long way to the other side of this pandemic.
It will be a great day when we can wake up and not have to think about where we are going and how many people we might come in contact with.
And yet, limiting our contacts has become a way of life so one does wonder how easy it will be to return to an unworried lifestyle.
Thinking about the fear factor - of possibly spreading or contracting COVID can be overwhelming.
But, the way things are right now our anxiety is quelled by the protocols in place.
For the most part, public encounters are with people who are masked and keeping their social distance.
Once we are regulation free, it will be interesting to see how people will react to one another.
Will we question whether another infectious virus is right around the corner or wonder if enough people received the vaccine to achieve herd immunity?
Will we be able to revert back to socializing the way it was in pre-pandemic times?
I guess only time will tell what the lay of the land will be.
Charlotte MacAulay
