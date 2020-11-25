It's easy to point to the disastrous, out of control community spread of COVID-19 in the United States, but the fact is the pandemic is spiraling in most parts of our country too.
Some of the sparsest jurisdictions in North America are seeing huge new case numbers. A CTV News data analysis showed midwest states like the Dakotas, Kansas, Wyoming and Wisconsin have the highest caseloads of new infections per million people.
Among provinces, Manitoba ranked first in new cases per capita - albeit behind 40 states - followed by Nunavut, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Nunavut is now seeing an outbreak after going about eight months without a case.
As a former resident of the Prairies, I know there is a strong right wing undercurrent in those provinces. That has now evolved into a movement against masks and lockdowns among some. It's fair to suggest this attitude has something to do with the high numbers in those provinces - but there's no way it accounts for such a surge. The truth is the second wave has been just as bad, if not worse, as epidemiologists predicted early on in the pandemic.
Except, it seems, in Atlantic Canada.
Yes, Nova Scotia is warning of the arrival of community spread, and New Brunswick is struggling to stem the spread in its cities. But in Newfoundland, it's been more than five weeks since they reported more than two new cases in a day. Here on the Island, we have only two active cases, and all 69 of our total cases were linked to travel from elsewhere.
I don't think we fully comprehend how lucky we are to be on this sandbar during a global pandemic. And while the pandemic has changed many things about the way we live, our daily lives are not dominated by COVID-19, the way it is wreaking havoc elsewhere.
You might say, if we're doing so well, why do we need mandatory masks in public places? Can't we relax the restrictions a little? That could be a grave mistake.
The only way to stop this virus is to stop it from entering, and when it does through a traveller, conduct aggressive contact tracing and self-isolation.
Once it's allowed to spread for awhile, it's like putting toothpaste back into the tube. It's beyond the capability of public health officials. You're relying on divine intervention or just plain luck at that point. Hope is not a strategy. That’s why PEI and Newfoundland have temporarily pulled out of the Atlantic Bubble.
Wearing a mask really isn’t a nuisance unless you have legitimate breathing issues. You may find it inconvenient, but surely Islanders still care about one another enough to put up with that.
Vaccines are on the way, but it could be many months away.
America's top expert on infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, says the earliest we could see something resembling normal is the fall of 2021. That's a lot of time to keep the virus beyond our soil.
Fauci also says Canada is getting into serious trouble.
The other three provinces in the Atlantic Bubble implemented mandatory masks in public months ago, and some are still having trouble.
Wearing a mask when you enter a store or business is a small price to pay if it keeps PEI one of the safest jurisdictions on the planet.
Josh Lewis
