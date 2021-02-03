In the years since Bell began its annual Let’s Talk initiative, the discussion around mental illness has become more open. Sufferers of depression, anxiety and other disorders are realizing they aren’t alone. More people, corporations and public figures are now open to speaking out in support of this issue.
But while having someone to talk to is critical for someone in the depths of despair, the only thing that moves the needle on a wider scale is action. And we are not seeing it.
PEI’s mental health system has long been woefully inadequate. Waiting times to see a psychiatrist or counsellor are unacceptably long. When I moved back to the Island in 2015, it took two years to see a psychiatrist. Sadly, that is not a unique experience here.
When the PCs were in opposition, they attacked the MacLauchlan government for its mental health failures. But not much has changed under Dennis King. The Psychiatric Urgent Care Centre in the Hillsborough Hospital recently closed.
So it’s back to the old stand-by, waiting at the ER, which is not set up to properly care for acute mental health issues. The last thing a person in crisis needs is to sit around for hours with nothing to do but think. When they finally call your name, you’re probably not going to see a mental health professional. All that waiting will likely end in a brief conversation with the doctor and a prescription you could have gotten at a walk-in clinic.
Meanwhile, people are being left behind. People are losing their battle, leaving behind devastated loved ones. The pandemic is making it worse. There is no time to waste.
Perhaps it’s time for private mental health professionals to bill the province for their services, like the rest of the health care system. Less talk. More action.
Josh Lewis
