Sorry I missed last week’s Gertie McBroom - I had a full column written but it’s not much good without pushing the send button on the computer.
One thing I’ll mention from last week is the Strathcona Cup. Scottish teams landed to play with four local teams ready to try to accumulate points for Canada. For three of the games we did our part. Though I wasn’t there to watch I’m told Larry Richards’ team’s performance was questionable (tongue in cheek).
It was a battle of two neighbours in Monday’s Down East Auto team night. Thomas Annear, Morgan Clarey, Kyla Durue and Lynda Annear battled it out with Phillip MacDonald, Gordie (Chips) MacDonald and Tammy MacDonald. Thomas was victorious. I wonder if they had separate vehicles, or was it a quiet drive home?
In Souris Tuesday night there were three games in the first draw and two in the second. The scores were all lopsided in the first draw. Shane MacClure, Jimmy Whitty, Tracy Warren and Shirley MacClure easily defeated the team of Paul MacDonald, Norman McIntosh, Bob Murphy and Bev Thomas. Paul was complaining about the ice but Shane said they were playing on the same sheet. A big thanks to Wayne Townshend for organizing the Farmer’s Bonspiel again this year. It was a lot of fun and a great meal was had to finish up the weekend.
Back in Montague on Thursday night my focus was on trivia. Bob Nicholson keeps encouraging me on how much I’m improving. This week I had seven of 25 right! The King of Clubs’ pot has grown yet again. Karen Larkin won $838 but our King remained safe with a $23,000 estimated jackpot for this week’s draw.
On the weekend the Montague Curling Club hosted the 15th Annual Business Charity Bonspiel with 24 teams participating. The big winner of the weekend was the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank receiving more than $2,000. The spiel was won by Glen’s Custom Welding.
