Between the turkey and the sweets it’s hard to imagine where we all found the time to curl. With draws almost every day of the week the Montague Club is a busy spot.
Monday night our ladies’ master’s team of Bev Harding, Sherren MacKinnon, Susan Watts and Marlis O’Rourke showed their abilities. Their opponents Howard MacNeill, Brian Dewling, Brenda Andrews, and Tom O’Rourke couldn’t seem to get their game together against these ladies.
Tuesday night mixed league had as always some of the best games of the week. I seem to have been bumped off the spare list this year by Mary MacDonald. I can understand why though, every team Mary plays for seems to win. This was the case for Phillip Macdonald, Marg Campbell, Scott Annear and Mary in their game against Chris O’Brien, Janice MacBeth, Jason Matheson, and Jennifer Chaisson-O’Brien. Mary seemed to set up every end making the game easy for her teammates.
The game of the week though had to be Wednesday night competitive. Mathew Macdonald, Robert Campbell, Steven MacLeod and Wayne Jay, normally one of the powerhouses of the league, were rattled. Thomas and teammates Morgan Clarey, Pat Doherty, and Connor McCarthy were on fire. I must say I got caught up in the game watching from above with several members. Matthew’s hat was a little twisted after Thomas won the game.
The pre-holiday Monday night team night had a rather one-sided game between Adam Nabuurs, Bernie Holland and Brian Crane. Their opponents were Ian Gillis, Garth Gillis, Irwin Morrison and Clifford McKenna. Ian strategically waited until last ends to start collecting points. I’m thinking this plan should be rethought in future.
Up in Souris on Tuesday there was a close game between Shane MacClure, Anne Peters, David Fletcher and Roland MacDonald over Huck Bailey Alec Scott and Jimmy Whitty. It was back and forth all game with Shane leading by one coming home to hang on for the win. A lopsided win by Myles Rose was also seen over Rhonda MacPhee with a score of 14-0. I don’t think Santa will be very nice to Myles. There was a small group in the second draw. Ian MacDonald said it was probably due to people not knowing curling was back on. Hopefully more people will be back next week.
There were lots of high-intensity games in Island Construction mixed night. The game with the most rocks in play though was Robert Donahoe, Sherren MacKinnon, John Donahoe and Mary Ann Donahoe playing against Larry Richards, Gail Greene, Steven MacLeod, and Kaitlyn Greene. This was a great game to watch and Larry powered through to win.
It was all about theft in the Wednesday night competitive league. Lynn Ann Brousseau, Cara Eastman, Gaylene Nicholson and Erinn MacDougall stole the first three ends. Arny Nabuurs was scratching his head pretty hard. His teammates Angus Mellish, John Donahoe and Dave McRuer were overheard discussing Arny’s strategy. I suspect a team meeting in Arny’s future.
