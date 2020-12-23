In a year filled with pandemic firsts, the next to arrive is the first, and hopefully only, Christmas under the cloud of COVID-19.
There are plenty of worries surrounding the holiday this year. But if you’re reading this, you can take solace in this fact: you made it through 2020. On PEI, we all made it.
Through all the uncertainty, the loss of income, the lockdowns, the way the coronavirus has altered every aspect of our lives, the Island made it through the calendar year with no deaths and no hospitalizations, with a spirit that may be dampened but certainly is not defeated.
It would be easy to focus on all the bad stuff, and no one would blame you. But if there’s a time to focus on the good, it is now. It’s time to draw closer to our loved ones, whether it be business as usual, a smaller group or perhaps some virtual catching up. It’s time to cherish fond memories and make some new ones.
However you typically celebrate Christmas, those traditions have the power to pull us back to what really matters, at a time when reality can be a very cold place to be. Those little moments help us stay sane. So share a laugh while opening presents, stuff yourself with turkey, enjoy some rum and eggnog if that’s your thing and watch your favourite Christmas movies. That’s what I’ll be doing. Well, actually I’ll be watching the World Juniors. To each their own.
2020 was an unprecedented year, one that was impossible to predict, but we survived. And with vaccines rolling out, it should get easier from here.
Merry Christmas to you and yours, and as always, thanks for reading.
Josh Lewis
