Viking Voice

Robyn MacDonald - principal’s message

MRHS staff and students would like to thank our school community for their overwhelming support over the past year. 2020 has given us many opportunities to reflect on the importance of the connections we make in our school and beyond. Staff, students, and community members have worked together to celebrate the many positive things in our school - thank you all for making this year one to remember.

We hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season, full of rest and relaxation.

Go Vikings

Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways

Last week at Montague High, the students worked extremely hard because, you guessed it, it was the last week of school in 2020. The efforts of the students and teachers were ramped up, especially for those in the music department. The department planned to show their first ever virtual Christmas concert, which parents and students can watch on the MRHS Facebook page, as of December 17. Student council was also in the thick of their Reindeer Games’ week, which included lots of dress-up days and cafeteria events for the student body to participate in and enjoy. Monday was Comfy Clothes Day and Tuesday was Flip-it Day, where students dressed as teachers and vice versa. Wednesday was Jersey Day, Thursday was Career Day and Friday was Christmas Sweater Day.

That’s what was happening in the hallways, and I can’t wait to see what is going to happen in the hallways in 2021. 

Trinity MacLean - Mighty Mighty Vikings

A big congratulations went out to Courtney Smith, Hannah Brown, Simon Babraim, Katelyn Myers, and Julie Van-de-Wiel, who all won awards in the Remembrance Day Contest. Additionally, a great job to Alana Trainor for receiving the MRHS Staff Shout-Out for this week. Continue the great work Vikings.

Ella Hurley - Viking Profiles

Student name: Emily Fleming 

Grade: 11

Hometown: Belfast 

Extracurriculars: Volleyball 

Favourites:

Course: Law  

Teacher: Mrs Chantelle Beaton 

Food: Chicken 

TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy   

Movie: The Grinch 

Thing about MRHS: Seminars in history 

Teacher name: Mrs Chantelle Beaton

Subjects taught: Biology, Peer Helping, Family Living, Human Biology 

Hometown: Charlottetown 

Extracurriculars: Student Council, Grad Committee 

Favorites:

Sports Team: Edmonton Oilers    

TV Show: Riverdale

Movie: Shawshank Redemption 

Food: Pasta 

Thing about MRHS: Smelling the AMAZING meals from the culinary class

