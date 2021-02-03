Before I went to study in the States, I never had the courage to drive. Back home, I would either ride my scooter or take public transportation. Hearing that I had to drive in the States, I had no alternative but to first take the driving test in Taiwan.
Back in the day when you could only drive a manual car for the test, I was at a total loss of what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate between the gas pedal and the clutch. During the hill-start test, I always stalled. Points deducted! Then at the toughest part, I had to drive in reverse through an S-shaped course, and I absolutely couldn’t do it. Yet again, points deducted. As expected, I failed the driving test. However, I tried again and again until I finally passed with great help from Lady Luck.
Even after getting my driving license, it just stayed in my drawer. I still did not dare to drive in densely populated Taipei. How would I be able to change lanes in the fast flowing traffic on a busy road? So I decided not to take any risks. Driving for me would not be faster than taking public transportation. Moreover, with so many taxis available in Taipei City, I just needed to wave my hand.
Later when we moved to Southern California, with the lack of public transportation and vast lands, I had no choice but to drive. My first attempt was in fact on my first day of work. I gathered enough courage, stepped on the accelerator, and sped up to the highway. Even so, I realized everyone was faster than me. I was driving at the lowest speed limit. Luckily, much to my relief, the office was nearby. With daily practice, I finally got used to driving.
That still didn’t change my fear of driving, and I desperately avoided changing lanes. Later, we moved to Northern California. Once I was driving on the Golden Gate Bridge and saw a car broken down ahead of me. I was extremely nervous and nearly had a panic attack. The sight of fast cars passing on both sides deterred me from changing lanes; I was stuck and terrified. Luckily, there was an angel behind me who sensed my hopelessness. He drove out of the lane, intentionally slowing down the cars behind him, allowing me an opportunity to get out too.
My feelings about driving hit a turning point after I moved here to the Island. I actually began to enjoy driving.
Without as many cars on the road, I can drive safely and smoothly while enjoying the passing view. Especially just before sunset, pink and purple colours blend with the clear blue sky and the shadows of the clouds. The rolling fields are showered in golden light in harmony with the typical vibrant colors of PEI houses. It always makes my day. It’s simply amazing.
Changing lanes is no longer an issue. Islanders are all very willing to yield to each other. While waiting in the driveway to turn onto the main road, drivers will stop and gesture to let me take my turn, something I find very rare in other places.
And when I’m driving, I’m always greeted with kindness, like smiles or hand waves from passing cars, joggers and cyclists. Everyone here is so friendly and warm.
I really want to thank all the Islanders. I had always felt like a complete idiot in driving, but now I have a lot more confidence. My true potential has been uncovered in this loving environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.