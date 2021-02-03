I knew it was going to happen at some point. I just didn’t expect a small serving of Goldfish baked snack crackers to be the culprit. I was careful with gum, meat, bread and other foods, but clearly threw caution to the wind with the crackers, and now it’s time to pay the piper.
Back in 2002 I had a root canal on my upper right second molar. When you have this procedure, they extract the tooth, and once the root canal is done, you have a false tooth or crown made to take its place. It’s then cemented into position and I presumed it would last forever. I presumed wrong.
In August I was in for my regular checkup, and the crown felt a little funny. Turns out, it had come loose. No problem. In early September it was re-cemented. Perfect. Well, not really. In early December, it came loose again. It was fixed again, but I was warned there wasn’t much material left to cement the crown to, so if it happened again, I would likely require either what they call a bridge or an implant.
Fast forward to last week when the crown literally fell out during my Goldfish snack. It immediately felt like about seven of my teeth had come out, and the gap it created seemed to be Grand Canyon wide. I called the dentist and he said he could see me right away. I needed to take the crown with me, but it was a little food covered, so I went to the washroom and figured using my three-speed electric toothbrush would be the best way to clean it off. I placed the crown in the palm of my hand and turned the toothbrush to the third speed. That did not work. I was a little cavalier in my approach and the crown flew out of the palm of my hand, ricocheted off the toothpaste container and landed on the floor. The adjacent toilet was in the ‘man’s position’ so clearly I dodged a bullet there. I headed to the dentist, crown safely in a sandwich baggie.
As feared, there was no fixing this time, the crown was done. It quickly became apparent I would have the gap for quite some time. We discussed my options of either getting a bridge or an implant. I opted for the implant, after realizing a bridge would only be as good as the two teeth beside it. I was referred to an oral surgeon for phase one of this and am waiting for a call back for my appointment.
I will spare you the details of how an implant actually works, you know if you’ve had one, but since I wanted to be 100 per cent sure, I Googled dental implants when I got home. WARNING. Do not google dental implants at any time unless you are having one. Even then I would proceed with caution. Just when I thought my stomach was coming around, I noticed the section right under dental implants called bad dental implants. I’ll never unsee what I saw there.
But I remain undaunted. The problem now is that I figure to have this gap for the next three to four months. I’ve been waiting a week so far for my initial consultation. Then, I’ll get an appointment to do the procedure. Then it’s a two month wait while the area heals. Next, the dentist measures the gap for what will become your new implanted tooth, and then it’s a two to three week wait for the tooth to be made, and barring delays, you get it installed. And I’ll tell you this, once it’s installed, it had darn well better stay installed. It’s hard not to remind myself I have another crown as well.
