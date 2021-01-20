RCMP officers will be patrolling snowmobile trails in the region for impaired drivers again this winter in an effort to keep the snow-packed rural paths safe.
Staff Sergeant Darryl MacMullin told Three Rivers council January 11, as part of the December Kings District police report, the force is acquiring snowmobiles and ATVs to patrol the great white outdoors.
Drinking and driving is a massive issue on our Island. Every week in Georgetown Provincial Court, a significant chunk of the matters before the judge involve DUI cases.
The province has even executed a radio ad campaign after drinking and driving rates increased in 2018 and 2019.
It’s a trend that spills over to snowmobile trails and that’s why the RCMP rightly plan to keep an eye on those drivers too.
As Staff Sgt MacMullin told council, the hope is to send a message to snowmobilers who would drink before carving up the trails. Perhaps seeing an officer pass by would deliver the shakeup needed to change their mindset.
There are people all over this Island who can speak of the permanent damage and pain inflicted by drinking and driving. It has to stop, no matter what kind of vehicle you’re driving.
