When two Liberal MLAs were confronted about ignoring public health travel advisories to visit family, both Robert Henderson and Gord McNeilly explained it away as expected fatherly duty.
I get it. As the father of two daughters, it is easy to rationalize as no big deal McNeilly’s trip to Nova Scotia over the Christmas holiday to help his daughter through a difficult period, or Henderson’s decision to attend his daughter’s September wedding in Germany. It is just one small decision in a global pandemic.
When the head of Radio-Canada spent December in Florida, he didn’t hold himself to the same standard as politicians CBC held to account across the country. Just one small decision in a global pandemic.
Fifteen hundred flights departed Montreal and Toronto since October, bound for sunny destinations, carrying thousands of Canadians collectively saying ‘what harm can it do? I need a break.’ Each traveler made one small decision in a global pandemic.
This is the problem with small decisions. They compound quickly. For months, the political mantra in Alberta was personal responsibility. Except it didn’t work. The virus threatened to overrun the health care system because not enough took the call to action seriously.
When massive numbers of Quebec and Ontario residents flaunt public health guidance the result is exponential virus growth, made worse by political decisions like Premier Doug Ford’s confusing provincial lockdown that permits nonessential retail to remain open. Nothing like tempting those cooped up in their homes.
An Angus Reid poll shows seven in 10 Canadians have delayed or cancelled foreign or domestic travel in the past 10 months. That’s a lot of personal sacrifice. Funerals missed. Weddings missed. Births and birthdays missed. Reunions missed. Trips of a lifetime missed.
The same poll finds 65 per cent of Canadians favour closing the border to discretionary travel. Canadians are peeved, and for good reason. If you are doing everything possible to minimize your bubble, protect your neighbours, family and friends and get through this bloody pandemic with a modicum of sanity, there is little sympathy for politicians or CBC executives escaping the Canadian winter for no good reason.
The vast majority of Canadians are doing the best they can, understanding that personal leadership benefits self and the greater good. Atlantic Canada has thus far reaped the reward of good public policy, political leadership, and effective communication dovetailing with personal responsibility.
Public shaming of those seemingly putting themselves first should not be part of our response, but is understandable. ‘We are all in this together’ has never been more important. Our collective safety and economic future rests on eradicating COVID from all areas of the globe, not just little old PEI.
Vaccines are not the silver bullet to a quick fix. Coronaviruses mutate, we’re seeing it with variants originating in Brazil, South Africa and London. We do not fully know how effective any current vaccine is, let alone their effectiveness against these or future variants.
No vaccine will magically make COVID disappear. Masks and social distancing will be part of our lives for the foreseeable future.
The past 10 months has been tough on everyone. We want it over but before we can begin to truly live with COVID, we must first rein it in. Small personal decisions compound to create huge collective wakes. We’ve seen both the good and bad of this.
Now is not the time to get lazy. Now is not the time to make excuses. Now is not the time to make one small bad decision in a pandemic. We know better. Weddings can be postponed, trips can be delayed, Zoom can substitute for in-person. Personal sacrifice is not fun nor easy, but it beats the heck out of potential variants called Ontario, Quebec or Canada extending our collective misery.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
