This week at Montague High, the whole student body is getting prepared for first semester exams, which are only in a meager two weeks. Students are ferociously getting themselves ready in all of their courses by intensely reviewing that certain part of the course that might trip them up or which they might find themselves stumped on during the exams. Keep in mind that not all courses have written pen and paper exams. Some courses have either presentations or projects.
Meanwhile, Alana Trainor and her Leadership class are hard at work putting on the 2021 MRHS Ball Hockey League. The Concert Band, Jazz Band, and choir are also hard at work. They are selecting and preparing their musical pieces for the 1st Annual MRHS Virtual Love Songs Concert, which is scheduled to be recorded around ... you guessed it, Valentine’s Day. That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
To help students get more physically active, Montague High’s staff members organize fun sport workouts for staff and students twice a week. Viking Fit happens every Tuesday and Thursday, from 3:20 pm to 4 pm in the gym where school members get the opportunity to participate in a group workout. The workouts include different stations to train: push up twists, squats with weights and training with diverse exercise equipment.
Montague High School students get the opportunity to not only collect volunteer hours for themselves but also help out other students as part of the Breakfast Club. Mainly granola bars, fresh fruit, crackers, cheese and many more great breakfast snacks are provided for all those who would like to grab a snack before class. With the help of Ms. Hicken, every student can take part in the Breakfast Club.
Today in the Viking Athletic Department, our men’s and women’s basketball teams ventured off to Westisle High for their third game of the season. Although COVID-19 restrictions forced all sports to take a month off, it proved to be no major setback for our Vikings. The women’s team came back from a tough loss Monday against Charlottetown Rural, this time defeating Westisle 57-50 in a close match-up. As for the men’s team, they wore their jerseys with pride, but unfortunately suffered back-to-back losses Monday and Wednesday evening. The Vikings will be back in action January 18 at 5 pm and 7 pm vs Charlottetown Rural 1. Go Vikings Go!
Among the notable donations and fundraising taking place at Montague High is the thrift shop organized by the Learning Centre. The community was very generous and donated clothes, shoes, purses, prom dresses, etc. Everything is completely free. You can take whatever you want at any time upstairs.
A big thank you to the Learning Centre that is part of the Easter Seals for organizing this project.
A big congratulations this week goes out to the four Memoir Contest winners, Shelby Mellick (12), McPhee Gotell (12), Mattilda Gotell (10), and Simon Babraim (10). Great job guys, and continue being awesome.
Student name: Pascal Gyr
Grade: 12
Hometown: Murray Harbour
Favourites:
Course: Accounting
Teacher: Lianne Garland
Food: Cheeseburger
TV Show: Designated Survivor
Movie: Die Hard
Thing about MRHS: The relaxed and creative environment.
Teacher name:
Lorraine Paige Wright
Subjects taught: Physics, Computer Sciences, Robotics
Hometown: Charlottetown
Extracurriculars: Volleyball
Favorites:
Sports Team: Montague Vikings
TV Show: Yellowstone
Movie: Interstellar
Food: Curry
Thing about MRHS: The family bond we have.
Student name: Lilla Garnhum
Grade: 12
Hometown: Cardigan
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Breakfast Club
Favourites:
Course: Psychology
Teacher: All the staff
Food: Tacos
TV Show: Dawson’s Creek
Movie: The Notebook
Thing about MRHS: The school community.
Teacher name: Rob Collins
Subjects taught: Math
Hometown: Toronto
Extracurriculars: Hockey, Walking Club
Favorites:
Sports Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
TV Show: The Simpsons
Movie: The Shawshank Redemption
Food: Pizza
Thing about MRHS: The students and community of staff and colleagues.
