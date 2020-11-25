As other areas of Canada struggle to contain COVID’s relentless spread, Atlantic Canadians could always rely on the Atlantic Bubble to deliver a sense of normalcy. Our collective effort was rewarded. We travelled. We visited. We shared company with family and friends. We lived.
The ease of those days is gone.
The bubble that has brought regional pride, sometimes verging on arrogance, is now bending as the promised second wave delivers devastating impact across Canada and the world. Monday, PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador announced a two-week suspension of the partnership.
We should not be surprised. Provinces and territories previously held up as the gold standard for containing the virus are floundering as cases spiral out of control in British Columbia, Manitoba and Nunavut. Provinces with fewer stars of distinction, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan are at a breaking point.
Until now, many viewed the virus policy wall separating eastern Canada from the rest of the federation as impregnable. Our bubble is not yet broken beyond repair, but it is strained like never before. If we hope to avoid the chaos occurring elsewhere we must all do our part. Now.
Of the four Atlantic provinces, PEI is in the best shape. As of this writing, there are significant and escalating outbreaks in Moncton and Saint John. Halifax is fighting to contain a burgeoning outbreak which appears to include community spread. Active cases in each province are rising at a speed comparable to other provinces that suddenly found themselves overwhelmed.
At best this two-week suspension is the pause needed to control the regional outbreak and offer maximum protection to Islanders. We want to avoid any rapid escalation of the virus. It is fully appropriate for government to temporarily restrict the free flow of travel, either from visitors or rotational workers who may not be following isolation guidelines. Without it the risk of COVID entering PEI via an asymptomatic carrier increases exponentially.
The suspension is needed decisive action. For weeks we’ve walked the fine line between preparing Islanders for possible restrictions and trying to maintain an operational bubble. From an economic perspective waffling is understandable, but it creates policy contradiction and public confusion.
On the same day last week that Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison recommended Islanders make only essential travel to the mainland, the marketing arm for our provincial capital, Discover Charlottetown, was buying Facebook advertising encouraging Halifax residents to take in our Christmas festival. Is this essential? Hardly. On one hand we are telling Islanders to stay put, and on the other we’re happy for visitors from regional hotspots to pop over. It was an untenable contradiction.
Many will argue Island business has suffered immeasurably in the past eight months and any additional restriction will be the death knell for many. It’s sadly true. But the greater risk is to not do everything possible to contain COVID now. Toronto knows full well the impact when government and the public both ignore obvious warning signs. If a similar lockdown were to occur here, it would spur a small business bloodbath. The suspension still allows travel within PEI by Islanders and potentially a return to a regional partnership.
Atlantic Canada’s COVID response is among the best, not only in Canada but the world. But it is also true a combination of virus fatigue and arrogance at our own perceived superiority could be our undoing.
Warning signs are flashing big and bright in Atlantic Canada. We ignore them at our peril.
A two-week suspension is needed. Our province can control entry points at Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown Airport and Northumberland Ferries. We can increase testing. This is our best chance for a safe return to bubble life, given the exponential increase in virus in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
