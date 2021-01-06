Editor’s Note: KC and her husband CK, from Taiwan, are one of a growing number of families to move to eastern PEI to be closer to sons or daughters attending a Buddhist monastery.
Both of KC’s sons are in training to become monks. KC has agreed to write a Graphic column to help put a face to our new neighbours. She will answer basic questions like ‘why move to PEI?’, as well as often humourous insights on cultural differences experienced along the way.
A Place to Call Home is also translated in Mandarin above.
Last winter was my first on PEI.
I remember when the first snow storm came, I was so excited to see the world covered in a blanket of snow - so white, pure and clean. As it does not snow in my home country, most of us were excited at the first sight of snow, but later on we exclaimed, “Wow! It’s so cold!” After getting used to the cold, we found it is generally warmer indoors here as compared to subtropical Taiwan, where heating systems are not used. Back there, when the cold waves hit, I would be trembling even at home.
After the excitement of seeing the snowy world faded, I found the front porch covered in snow. I was trapped in the house with no experience dealing with snow, but I thought, “Well, it will melt soon anyway.” As you all know, it didn’t. I was stuck in the house for two days. Luckily, our neighbors came to my rescue after the storm stopped. They shoveled and piled the snow on the side of the road. I was free!
Living with snow was a brand new experience for me, but I felt blessed, there were so many other times kind souls came to my help.
Once when I was driving home late at night, I noticed that the usual road I took was covered with a thick layer of snow. It was impassable and I didn’t know what to do, so I called a neighbour. She told me to take their private road as a bypass to reach home. I was really grateful, and when I thanked her, she said, “Oh, it’s no problem. This is what neighbours do.” I was really moved.
On another occasion, my car was stuck in front of my house. I didn’t know what to do, so I just left my car there and went home. A neighbour noticed it and he came very early in the next morning and did something. To this day, I still do not know what he did as I was asleep then. I only knew that when I woke up, my car was already freed from the snow.
After several experiences, I began to realize I needed to develop some survival skills, such as how to drive on an icy road, how to avoid being stuck in the snow, how to get my car out of the snow. Also I think the most charming part of this Island is the people. Everyone is so nice, kind and helpful. I would like to thank all our neighbours who have helped us and hope that one day, I can pay forward the kindness and help others in the same way.
The snow didn’t melt soon enough, but the Islanders melted my heart. Great thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.