The personal impact of COVID-19 which is quickly spreading across the country and around the globe is somehow getting lost in the numbers.
The dismal truth is people are dying.
Patricia West tested positive for the virus on Easter weekend and died on April 22. The Nova Scotia woman was 66.
In England, Mary Boaten, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was hospitalized two days later. The 28-year-old underwent an emergency C-section shortly after she was admitted, and gave birth to a baby girl. The new mother died on April 12.
In Toronto on November 10, Malvina Shabes, 91 years of age, died from issues related to COVID-19.
Amanda Bouffioux was 44 when she passed away on September 8. She was among the youngest Alaskans to die from the virus.
There have been more than 11,000 deaths in Canada and more than 1.3 million world-wide from this virus.
Each and every one of those victims has a name and they all leave family and friends to mourn.
Here in the Atlantic provinces and in particular PEI we are extremely fortunate.
The onus is on us all to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The fact that our border is relatively easy to control helps immensely in keeping the virus at bay. And so too do our public health measures.
But we can’t become complacent.
Let’s remember all those who have lost their lives and do our best to prevent more tragedies from happening.
Charlotte MacAulay
