I couldn’t actually say a lot of things, about a lot of things, in 2020. With our routines obliterated by COVID, we all tried to make the best with what we had, missing out on many things we had taken for granted for years and years, in fact, some things for a lifetime. It wasn’t easy missing mothers, fathers, grandparents, grandkids, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and friends. But for the most part we managed. With that in mind, here are some sentences I really hope I am able to say out loud by the end of 2021. Again, ‘hoping’ to say each of these sentences at some point this year.
“I’ve never seen so much toilet paper in one store.”
“No problem, I’ve got extra chairs, so we can fit 18 for Thanksgiving.”
“That’s one of the biggest cruise ships I’ve ever seen come to PEI.”
“I had completely forgotten how good these rink fries are.”
“How was your trip to Europe?”
“That was the best Cavendish Beach Music Festival ever!”
“What time does your WestJet flight leave again?”
“Hey, whatever happened to that FedEx delivery guy?”
“We rented the same place we found staycationing last year.”
“What time does the graduation dance start?”
“I saw license plates from five provinces on my way in.”
“Looks like the neighbours are having another huge pool party.”
“My grandkids from Ontario will be here on the weekend.”
“OK ... everybody back to our place for drinks on the deck!”
“Is your team going to play in the Moncton tournament?”
“What shows are you going to see at the Confed Centre this year?”
“I just booked my direct flight to Toronto.”
“I think the only thing self-isolating is those cold beers in the fridge.”
“Is this room big enough to fit all 120 golfers for dinner?”
“How many friends did you say were going out to the Lobster Suppers?”
“Sorry, can’t golf today, heading to Tyne Valley to Rock the Boat at the new arena.”
“I missed the ferry because it was packed and I forgot to make a reservation.”
“Are there four teams here from Nova Scotia?”
“Do you stay in a hotel near Quebec City when breaking up the drive to Ontario?”
“I tried to find a place for you, but all the cottages were booked that week.”
“Of course I got vaccinated.”
“Hey, I’ve got four tickets to the Habs game in Montreal Saturday.”
“Man, this restaurant is packed.”
“I just heard the hotel is fully booked for the weekend.”
“If I never see another pair of pyjama pants, it will be too soon”
There are 30 sentences above. I’m hoping to actually say each and every one. Although that pyjama pants is one I’ve said about 15 times already, and it’s only January 6th ...
