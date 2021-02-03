Ya sorta knew when the Irving family pulled an end run around the Lands Protection Act that Islanders would be the last to know full details. And thanks to two plodding government-funded silos playing an unacceptable game of slow motion ping-pong that is exactly what will happen.
The acquisition of 2,200-acre Brendel Farms in 2019 by a daughter of Mary Jean Irving was a deal conceived only after an attempt to purchase by the Irvings through accepted channels was rejected by the former Liberal government. Instead of following rules set out in the LPA, a seminal piece of Island legislation that establishes ownership limits, Irving lawyers, for the first time, utilized a share purchase agreement, effectively cloaking the transaction in a veil of secrecy. The deal never received mandated executive council approval, and only became public after details were reported by The Guardian. Exposing the transaction to the light of day set off a series of bureaucratic and legal dominos now ensuring the official report will remain hidden for the immediate future.
In response to The Guardian revelation, Attorney General Bloyce Thompson directed the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to investigate. It should have been a quick task. The basic facts, including players and actions, were all known. Yet it took IRAC a staggering 15 months to complete its work (it promised to deliver a report within 60 days). The byproduct is IRAC handing taxpayers an outside legal bill in excess of $75,000. One wonders the necessity given IRAC’s ample in-house legal and investigative expertise.
Thompson publicly criticized IRAC for its tardy response. It is criticism well aimed. IRAC is a vital institution but is known for two things: Being the patronage soft landing for high-value supporters of government and moving at a pace rarely motivated by expediency.
IRAC hand-delivered its findings to the minister on Friday, October 16 at 4:01 pm, but its chosen format will delay full public transparency for months, if not well into 2021. (A document from the FOIPP commissioner wrongly states government received the report September 1. More likely this is the date stamp for when the report was received by IRAC).
IRAC’s report came to government in the form of a report to the minister, rather than a report created for, and by, IRAC, the body legislated to referee land use holdings under the LPA. The difference is significant. A report to a minister is required to be processed through the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, a cumbersome piece of legislation from the Binns era that routinely acts as a deterrent to public accountability. An IRAC report can be released without the burden of a FOIPP review.
Thompson followed the law and asked the FOIPP commissioner for recommendations on public release. The commissioner vetted the document and recommended the normal FOIPP process be followed. It is an egregious waste of time and perfect example why we must fight back against ridiculous privacy silos that now dominate government accountability. (It’s become so bad privacy zealots have diminished the effectiveness of government apps aimed at protecting Canadians during a global pandemic.)
Rather than do the obvious - vet, redact any necessary whistleblower protections, and forward to the minister for release - the commissioner is opting for duplicating work already done. It will reward lawyers while keeping taxpayers in the dark to the official record. Remember, all the key players and actions are known. What’s missing is transparency on how the share purchase sale managed to fly under government’s radar.
Mandated land ownership limits is too important a principle for the self-importance of bureaucratic silos to delay accountability. Any retreat from this principle will shred government credibility and result in a stampede of others following the Irving lead. While government is defending this vital piece of legislation it’s also time for long overdue reform of FOIPP legislation as well as refreshing IRAC’s mandate to act in a more expedient manner.
Too often bureaucracies in this province forget, or ignore, who they are accountable to. Too often taxpayers are left in the dark. Too often, like in the case of Brendel Farms, the system is played and our province is lesser because of it.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.