I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little anxious about my appointment with the oral surgeon.
This goes back to the crown that fell out a few months ago, leaving a 10mm gap in my teeth on the upper right side. It was time for the rest of the tooth, buried below the gum line, to come out.
It’s not so much that I don’t like having work done on my teeth, I mean I’ve had two root canals, but if you gave me the choice of someone stapling five pieces of paper to the top of my head or having a root canal, I’d take the paper. Still, the root canals had to be done, just as this tooth had to come out. I get the necessary evil. Let’s just do it.
So the problem? Well, in my consultation with the doctor prior to the removal, he asked if I’d be ‘ok’ with being frozen, as opposed to being ‘put under’ with nitrous oxide, more commonly called laughing gas. I’ve never been ‘put under’ for anything and despite my belief that this would be a long and drawn out process, I chose the freezing. That means needles. That’s the problem. I’m not good with needles. Especially ones going into the side of my cheek and the roof of my mouth.
Once the needles had been administered, I could feel the freezing begin in the side of my mouth, and, what felt like the top half of my entire head. My top row of teeth all of a sudden seemed like they were only a quarter inch wide. While I was waiting for the freezing to take full effect, I began watching a nature video that was playing in the room.
Oh look, there’s a couple of sharks. And there’s a giant sea turtle. They appear to be mingling. For some reason, the turtle appears to have a camera attached to its shell, and you could see a turtle’s ‘point of view’ as the big fellow swam through the water. And here come the sharks. Wait. What? What? What? What? They attacked the turtle and began to rip it to shreds. Balance of nature, balance of nature I kept saying to myself. Cut to a shot of a large crab ... that was grabbing a baby turtle! What on earth am I watching, and more importantly, am I really seeing this, or, is the freezing I’m feeling in my head having an effect on what I’m seeing? Nope. More sharks. Finally the doctor came in.
If this nature video was designed to take my mind off the pending tooth extraction, then mission accomplished. The ensuing procedure turned out to be a breeze. The tooth was out in less than two minutes, and the entire process including the restorative material and stitching was over in 15 minutes. I was overly impressed with the way things went.
I was given a list of things to do over the next week or so to nurse the area back to health. You know, swish with salt water 8-10 times a day, and twice with an antiseptic, for a total of 12 swishes a day. I mean, even at an hour between swishing, I’m sometimes not up that long in the course of a day. Add in a series of pills and warning upon warning about not letting your tongue touch the area. But in the end, I didn’t even have as much as a headache later that day, or the next day, and I considered myself lucky on that front ... certainly luckier than that turtle.
