For many families Christmas is a season, not so much a day. I fall into the extended family category, and it’s been like this for the past 17 years. If you’ve read my columns, you know I have kids and grandkids in Ontario. Prior to moving here full-time after retirement in June of 2016, I had a big Christmas family gathering and celebration in Ontario, and then, another here on PEI.
For years, the Hutcheson side of the family would gather at my condo in Toronto, and Heather would fly in and we would get everyone together for our holiday celebration. Many times, out of sheer convenience, we would hold this gathering as early as the middle of December. The key was to fit into everyone’s busy schedule. That’s what you do at Christmas, you make it work. I would then fly to PEI for my Christmas break and we would have a gathering here with Heather’s side of the family. For the past four years, we’ve spent a week or so in Ontario over the Christmas-New Year’s period to celebrate with family and see old friends.
Not this year.
There’s no going to Ontario. No seeing the kids. No seeing the grandkids. I totally get that I’m in a very large group who are all in the same boat, missing family at Christmas. It doesn’t make it any easier.
So I’ll miss seeing my daughter Lindsay, and her kids. Spencer will be 12 years old on December 30, he loves gaming, soccer, and spending quality time in his ‘man cave’ while hanging (currently) online with friends. Charlotte turned eight in October. She loves crafts, nature, including insects, helping mom in the kitchen and anything that possesses a leopard skin print. All three love to take nature walks together, and the evidence is in the myriad of photos I’ve seen of them doing just that.
My son Brandon and his wife Heather have two kids. Mackenzie turned 12 in August, and she is one of those 12-year-olds going on 18. She’s totally into ringette, might be the fastest skater on her team, and so far is my only grandchild who has ‘Liked’ a photo I posted on Instagram! Her sister Emily is nine and still a little bit shy. She loves hanging with her big sister, loves to play in their big backyard, and she’s also been seeing her school friends virtually. Both these kids really missed their annual trip to Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls this past winter.
My daughter Sarah and her husband Pete also have two kids. Paisley is four and will be five in February. She loves all princesses, she loves to dance, she loves to sing, she loves to coddle her baby sister, and she just started going to school in September and she loves that as well. Savannah is my youngest grandchild. She’s 18 months old, full of life and energy and also loves to dance, or at least watch her big sister dance and try to copy her. She also likes to blow kisses to her grandpa on FaceTime, despite the fact she was only seven months old the last time she saw him in person.
And this year, it’s not just my family we’re missing. Heather’s two daughters are on PEI, but her son Connor is in Red Lake, Ontario, where he’s a pilot. We haven’t seen him since last Christmas. But he’s working and he’s happy, and really that’s all you can ask for.
I’m anxious to resume making in-person memories with my family. Hopefully this summer if all goes well. In the meantime, it’s important to celebrate the things you do have, not the things you don’t. The kids are healthy. The grandkids are healthy. Really, what more could you want for Christmas, no matter where you are.
Happy holidays to you and yours.
