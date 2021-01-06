It is estimated Canadians spent almost $99 million on gift wrap and cards in December 2016, according to Statistics Canada. Current numbers aren’t available but judging from the marked swell of outdoor Christmas lights and decorations in 2020 gift giving would likely fall in line accordingly.
Meanwhile poverty surrounds us like a festering sore failing to heal among dribs and drabs of make-do poultices.
For example: school breakfast programs are a necessity, not a luxury. Some Island children go to school hungry each morning because their cupboards are bare at home and resources many take for granted simply aren’t available to their parents or caregivers.
Each week, more than 600 school staff and community volunteers provide 24,000 breakfasts or snacks to 8,000 students, free of charge. Programs are supported by local donations, fundraising, and support from provincial and national government and organizations (May 2016).
The host of volunteers who champion in-school food programs are certainly to be commended for their commitment but at the end of the day many of those same students return home to face empty dinner plates.
In the fall of 2020 a new province-wide Healthy School Lunch Program was launched by the province. The format is pay-what-you-can, to a maximum of $5 per meal.
Still, is it enough?
Not according to the 7th annual Child Poverty Report Card released in December. (See letter by Mary Boyd on this page).
The statistics are frightening.
Poverty is equally as challenging for too many Island seniors. Some on pensions are forced to survive on less than $20,000 per year.
With escalating costs it would take a budgeting mastermind to deduct daily living expenses such as heat, electricity and food from their annual income and have anything left for drugs, clothing or other necessities.
Now, in the new year, Islanders are faced with a three per cent increase in electric rates. This after a stressful 2020 when residents were holed up for the better part of 11 months watching the gauge on their oil tanks slowly sink to E or cautious in turning up the heat pump so as to conserve energy.
The wind is ceaseless and the cradle is rocking hard - the benightedness continues.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
