These past couple of months community groups, service organizations and individuals have shone in the spotlight.
This past week in particular care packages in every shape, size and form have been put together. It was the effort of each and every one of the volunteers and donors who had a hand in the giving and all are deserving of recognition.
Acknowledgment, however, is far from the minds of these selfless workers and donors.
It is important to call attention to the people in our society who make sure families and individuals who may need a little extra something during the holiday season are not forgotten.
So here is a tip of the hat to all you: food bank volunteers, Lions Club members, seniors groups, Legions, students, church organizations and others who consider someone else’s need during this festive time.
Whether it is a box overflowing with food and gifts, a sampling of Christmas baked goods with a greeting card attached, or the delivery of a Christmas feast, the sentiment is what really counts.
May your holidays be filled with Peace and Happiness.
Charlotte MacAulay
