Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways
This week at Montague High, it’s that time of year again. Time for the first semester exams. Students are writing or presenting their exams for their teachers, or they are studying for an exam later on in the week, like C and D block exams. It’s safe to say that whenever the first semester exams are over, MRHS staff and students will be taking a collective sigh of relief, and will be frantically preparing for their second semester classes.
Now, I’ve told you how the Concert and Jazz Bands and the MRHS Choir have been hard at work preparing for the 1st Annual MRHS Virtual Love Songs Concert, but today I will give you a little backstory on each of them. The Concert Band started in mid-September, and is still going strong today. The band has multiple musicians, and they meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 am. The Jazz Band, meanwhile, hasn’t been running as long as the Concert Band, and they don’t have as many musicians. The Jazz Band meets every Wednesday at 7:30 am. The lesser known MRHS Choir started back in early November, and has always had a good turnout for their auditions for the different concerts.
That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
Tabea Gyr - Being Connected
Whittling Wednesday takes place every Wednesday from 3:10 to 4:10 pm. Graham MacDonald passionately provides proper protective equipment, wood and tools for students to awaken their creativity with hands-on activities. Any student is welcome to join the club. No prior knowledge or experience is necessary. Help is provided at any time. Whittling Wednesday offers great opportunities for creative minds who like to be involved in the school community of Montague Regional High School.
Carrie Docherty - Sports Center
This week the Vikings are back on the court after a little break for exams. Good luck to both basketball teams who travel to Bluefield on Wednesday. Game times are 5 pm and 7:30 pm. Go Vikings!
Ella Hurley - Student/Teacher Profiles
Student name: Grace Quinn
Grade: 12
Hometown: Annandale
Extracurriculars: 327 World Canadian Air Cadets
Favourites:
Course: Psychology
Teacher: Amy Beck
Food: Chocolate
TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy
Movie: Uptown Girls
Thing about MRHS: The friendly faces
Teacher name: Pat Doherty
Subjects taught: Youth Service Worker
Hometown: Saint John, New Brunswick
Extracurriculars: Powerlifting Coach
Favourites:
Sports Team: Toronto Blue Jays
TV Show: Big Bang Theory
Movie: Titanic
Food: Lobster
Thing about MRHS: Beating Principal MacDonald at curling
