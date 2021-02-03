We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

Viking Voice

Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways

This week at Montague High, it’s that time of year again. Time for the first semester exams. Students are writing or presenting their exams for their teachers, or they are studying for an exam later on in the week, like C and D block exams. It’s safe to say that whenever the first semester exams are over, MRHS staff and students will be taking a collective sigh of relief, and will be frantically preparing for their second semester classes. 

Now, I’ve told you how the Concert and Jazz Bands and the MRHS Choir have been hard at work preparing for the 1st Annual MRHS Virtual Love Songs Concert, but today I will give you a little backstory on each of them. The Concert Band started in mid-September, and is still going strong today. The band has multiple musicians, and they meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 am. The Jazz Band, meanwhile, hasn’t been running as long as the Concert Band, and they don’t have as many musicians. The Jazz Band meets every Wednesday at 7:30 am. The lesser known MRHS Choir started back in early November, and has always had a good turnout for their auditions for the different concerts. 

That’s what’s happening in the hallways. 

Tabea Gyr - Being Connected 

Whittling Wednesday takes place every Wednesday from 3:10 to 4:10 pm. Graham MacDonald passionately provides proper protective equipment, wood and tools for students to awaken their creativity with hands-on activities. Any student is welcome to join the club. No prior knowledge or experience is necessary. Help is provided at any time. Whittling Wednesday offers great opportunities for creative minds who like to be involved in the school community of Montague Regional High School. 

Carrie Docherty - Sports Center 

This week the Vikings are back on the court after a little break for exams. Good luck to both basketball teams who travel to Bluefield on Wednesday. Game times are 5 pm and 7:30 pm. Go Vikings!

Ella Hurley - Student/Teacher Profiles

Student name: Grace Quinn 

Grade: 12 

Hometown: Annandale   

Extracurriculars: 327 World Canadian Air Cadets  

Favourites:

Course: Psychology  

Teacher: Amy Beck

Food: Chocolate 

TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy 

Movie: Uptown Girls  

Thing about MRHS: The friendly faces

Teacher name: Pat Doherty   

Subjects taught: Youth Service Worker 

Hometown: Saint John, New Brunswick 

Extracurriculars: Powerlifting Coach 

Favourites:

Sports Team: Toronto Blue Jays  

TV Show: Big Bang Theory 

Movie: Titanic  

Food: Lobster 

Thing about MRHS: Beating Principal MacDonald at curling

