Rules without reason ring hollow.
Our neighbours in Halifax recently blew the whistle on livestreaming minor hockey games on the premise of privacy for players.
The rule has been on the books for some time but came to light recently when fans realized it was either watch a game online or not at all. COVID restrictions limit the number of people permitted to attend games.
Thankfully the rule was relaxed but not until there was an outcry from fans across the region.
Minor players, whether in the sport of hockey or ringette, wear helmets and face masks. In the absence of printed rosters fans would be hard-pressed to identify players unless they knew their jersey number, and that’s a stretch.
Keeping kids as safe as possible is number one no matter the venue. But there are precautions and then there is overzealousness in regards to privacy.
On that note a symbolic wave from the virtual bleachers goes out to the PEI parents who have been livestreaming some minor sporting events through Facebook. Especially in a time when stringent rules keep most of us from seeing the action at ice level.
In ordinary (I refuse to use the word ‘normal’) times any Tom, Dick or Harry could walk into an arena on a Saturday morning unnoticed and watch kids on the ice.
True, the internet can cast a long, dark shadow but sometimes you just have to trust people.
Regardless, most of the minor hockey videos here on PEI are presented by amateurs (although well done and appreciated) and there is no commentary or play-by-play that might identify a player.
Politics is often the art of looking for trouble and it certainly has no place in the game.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.