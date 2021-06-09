A few weeks ago, local sports enthusiast, Habs fan and former Town of Three Rivers councillor Wayne Spin proposed a bet on the Leafs-Habs series in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Despite being all too familiar with the Leafs’ unparalleled ability to induce heartbreak in their fans, and having previously lost an embarrassing bet on them in 2013, I accepted Spinner’s terms: the loser would get their hair coloured (temporarily) in the winning team’s colours.
Things were looking pretty good after four games, but then the Leafs reached into their bag of tricks and pulled out their worst collapse of the past decade, even worse than Game 7 against Boston.
Some will make excuses, but not me. The players were given everything they needed to make a deep playoff run and they blew it spectacularly.
So there we were at Tina’s Cut Above in Montague, where hairstylist Jeanie Nicholson had graciously agreed to colour my hair bleu, blanc et rouge (ugh) free of charge.
The event was broadcast on Facebook Live, and fellow reporter Charlotte MacAulay was there to make sure my humiliation made it into The Graphic.
I left the salon with a Habs logo in the back of my head and my dignity in tatters.
Suffice it to say there will be no more bets on the Leafs. They could square off against a peewee A team and I would not lay down a single dollar - or strand of hair.
