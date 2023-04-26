Hal Perry’s long and meandering political career, which began as a rare West Prince Tory in 2011, now sees the affable MLA as the face of a Liberal Party hoping to turn surprising electoral fortune into the first real steps toward a successful rebuild.
In the process, Perry becomes the answer to an Island (perhaps even Canadian) political trivia question: What politician led both the PCs and Liberals. Answer: Hal Perry.
A decade ago, when PCs were more happy fighting themselves than the Liberal government, Perry was appointed interim leader following the resignation of Olive Crane. He lasted just 12 days when the caucus replaced him with Steven Myers.
Soon after Perry crossed the floor, a rarity in Island politics, to sit as a Liberal, a party with far deeper roots in the western region of PEI.
In the lead up to the April 3rd election, many speculated Perry might be the only Grit left standing. But the party that bills itself as PEI’s natural governing party, had an electoral surprise up its sleeve. Well, less the party and more three wily veterans.
Election night was an unmitigated disaster for Liberals in all ways except one - elected members. Party support plummeted to an all time low of 17 per cent, or under 13,000 votes. But in a textbook case of vote efficiency, Perry, fellow West Prince MLA Rob Henderson - who campaigned on the slogan ‘Rob for the Job’, and Charlottetown MLA Gord McNeilly all beat Tory candidates hoping to ride Premier Dennis King’s coattails to the legislature. The three Liberals accounted for a stunning 28 per cent of all Liberal votes cast provincially.
Despite its abysmal showing, Liberals still managed to vault into the Official Opposition, a perk that will deliver significantly higher profile and office budget. With the timely resignation of Sharon Cameron, Liberals have an opportunity to avoid the same internal battles that made the PC’s a toxic environment for more than a decade.
The biggest challenge will be determining priorities. West Prince issues may differ from those in McNeilly’s downtown Charlottetown constituency, where he has provided a strong voice for marginalized Islanders including the homeless, 2SLGTBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.
The three must now represent all Islanders. Do the job effectively and the party stands a chance of attracting top-tier leadership candidates in two to three years, especially if Premier King’s teflon begins to crack, a likelihood given the complexity of issues faced in health care, housing and mental health and addiction.
While Liberal trajectory is better than deserved or anticipated, Greens face the opposite reality. Historians will record the decimation of the Green caucus from eight to two as one of the greatest lost opportunities in Island history. The party is basically back to square one - minus the new car shine.
Despite the resources available, the party failed to take advantage to grow grassroots strength across the Island.
Peter Bevan-Baker is smart, charismatic and may finally be shaking the challenge of how to counter the premier’s mantra of collaboration, increasingly rhetoric over substance since the PCs won a byelection two years ago to creep into a majority.
Bevan-Baker is still deciding whether he will continue as leader. The challenge is that for many he is the brand. It seems unlikely he would quit and stay on as an MLA. Most Islanders would still see him as de facto leader, despite Karla Bernard’s significant capabilities. Quit both leadership and the legislature and the likelihood is Greens would lose a byelection to replace him. This would put the party on the precipice of oblivion.
The party must seek renewal by balancing the reality of Bevan-Baker’s skill and name recognition with his culpability in the party’s thrashing.
Tories do not like Bevan-Baker, which may be an important asset if he can get under King’s skin in a similar way to his showdowns with Wade MacLauchlan. It just might be the catalyst to begin to turn public support away from the Tories.
If and when that happens the real question will be are Greens or Liberals ready to take advantage.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
