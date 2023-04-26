Paul MacNeill

Hal Perry’s long and meandering political career, which began as a rare West Prince Tory in 2011, now sees the affable MLA as the face of a Liberal Party hoping to turn surprising electoral fortune into the first real steps toward a successful rebuild.

In the process, Perry becomes the answer to an Island (perhaps even Canadian) political trivia question: What politician led both the PCs and Liberals. Answer: Hal Perry.

