It’s been a good fall sitting of the legislature for Opposition Greens as they push government on issues ranging from public housing, mental health and perceived misplaced priorities. Like every session, some attacks hit the mark better than others, but many Tory ministers are on their heels.
It’s a continuation of the gradual improvement in performance from most of the Green caucus, in particular Karla Bernard, Trish Altass and Michelle Beaton. Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has found his stride after struggling to pivot from opposing the easy target of the previous Liberal administration. Hannah Bell effectively used a massive overspend in highway construction as juxtaposition to $9 million going unspent on public housing.
While political machinations occupy far too much brain space of politicians, advisors, pundits and those few who hang on every word, there is no indication this session will translate into an upsurge of opposition support. And despite the best efforts of the opposition, the King government will be judged on one issue only - its response to COVID, specifically the punishing second wave sweeping the nation.
Just as Islanders took a collective deep breath when the virus found its way into the QEH and a long-term care facility, we tensed immediately with news that an Island student had tested positive. Thus far, it appears PEI is dodging yet another bullet, a combination of professional skill and luck.
The skill is in the ability of health care providers to ramp up public testing and contact tracing. The luck is in PEI’s failure to put substance to the rhetoric that Island schools are as safe as they can be. They are not. The notion of school cohorts falls apart the minute students step on a bus. More importantly schools allow thousands of Island students to leave school property every day at lunch to rush to the nearest convenience store or fast food restaurant. Masks are almost never seen, as groups of students ignore social distancing.
This is not a criticism of students. It is a criticism of an education bureaucracy that simply does not want to deal with the fallout of forcing students to remain on school property. This is the same bureaucracy that decided at the height of the first wave it was only necessary to document once if a student logged into online learning. And we wonder why many students are now struggling with mental health issues and a significant educational gap.
If we are lucky we will get through this scare and the second wave with minimal impact. This does not mitigate the increased risk students, teachers and the general public face because of this policy lapse.
Dennis King’s common sense and deference, for the most part, to the Chief Public Health Officer remains. As does his empathy, displayed Sunday when he chastised Islanders for identifying the COVID positive student on social media.
But here’s the thing, if we allow gaping holes in our provincial response - like students roaming the Island at lunch time - we reduce our capacity to respond effectively. What if two or three are found to be positive on the same day? Maybe they attend different schools. One student stretched our still-limited testing capacity. Contact tracing becomes more difficult when a student leaves the school, an allowance to PEI’s education bureaucracy, not public health.
In Ontario and Alberta, strong premier approval ratings swept away as the virus makes a fool of each government’s response. In both cases ideology is a key component of decision making. This is less a factor on PEI. But King still needs to navigate the uncharted waters of both wave two and vaccine rollout. Don’t expect ordinary Islanders to be vaccinated anytime soon. It’s not that we will be left out. We won’t. But it’s estimated only half of Canadians will be jabbed by late next year, the vast majority being those at higher risk.
Islanders support the PC government not because of paving or building new schools. It’s the perception that government is acting in our best interest to safely deal with the virus. If there is any stumble in this along the way, opposition inquiries on other issues may begin to stick.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
