A lot has changed in how small farming operations get by in the modern age of social media sales, but the importance of community has not waned.
Matt and Michelle Hodgson, owners of Murray River’s newest organic mixed farm, have realized it’s much better to work with other community vendors so everyone benefits than take an everyone-for-themselves approach.
Their homestead, called Field and Fodder, has taken part in a number of farmers’ markets since starting up last summer. The couple make a point of speaking to other vendors and learning what they specialize in so everyone is bringing something different to the table.
“As much as you’re both out there trying to sell your produce and get your name out there and grow your business, you’re kind of still working as a team,” Mr Hodgson said.
Farmers who’ve poured much of their life into the industry are eager to share tips as well, he said. That benefits everyone, including the end consumer.
On the other hand, the way small-scale operations move their produce has changed greatly. Many maintain social media pages with photos and video of their animals, and when they have some meat or other produce to sell, they simply post it on their page and it usually moves fast.
Last fall, the Hodgsons opened a vegetable stand at the end of their driveway on Moore Drive, allowing people to pay whatever they want. It was advertised online and the next time Mr Hodgson looked out, three RVs from the nearby campground were parked in his driveway.
“If you’re not online now, it’s next to impossible for people to know who you are,” he said.
The pay-what-you-want model came partly from a desire to help people struggling to pay the bills have access to fresh food at little to no cost.
As his father Peter, a year-round employee said, the community supports them and they support the community.
Even if Field and Fodder is in the early stages of expansion, one thing is clear - there is plenty of demand. The Hodgsons’ turkeys for next Christmas have already sold out. Messages are always coming in, ordering animals they don’t even have yet or asking them to grow something new.
“It’s pretty exciting for us. We’re going to get bigger, too,” Mr Hodgson said. “People want to know where their food’s coming from.”
A recent visit to the homestead revealed turkeys, chickens, pigs, calves and even baby goats. The animals are free-range.
Mr Hodgson expects ongoing inflation in grocery prices will only benefit his operation and others like it. Their maintenance equipment is on a relatively small scale, so the costs are lower and they can sell for cheaper than grocery stores.
This year the plan is to expand to other crops like strawberries and mushrooms. They’d also like to extend to a year-round operation with greenhouses they recently purchased.
This is the Hodgsons' first crack at farming after moving to PEI not long before the pandemic began, from the Waterloo area of Ontario. Plowing the land wasn’t easy, since it hadn’t been farmed in at least 30 years. But Mr Hodgson is happy with where they wound up.
“I don’t think we could’ve picked a better spot.”
