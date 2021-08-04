I was floored last week to see a CBC story about Health Canada wanting to allow exponentially more pesticide residue in blueberries and raspberries.
The agency responsible for health in this country wants to triple the limit for a fungicide and insecticide in wild blueberries, and increase it seven-fold for a fungicide in raspberries.
Producers did not request this and expressed shock that it is even on the table.
The public consultations on this issue, one of which is already over, do not even give a reason for the proposed changes, nor do they name any applicants.
Oxford Wild Blueberries gives its producers a list of acceptable pesticides and herbicides. Neither of these chemicals are on that list.
The agency also launched a public consultation recently on increasing the limits for glyphosate residue on nuts and legumes such as beans. They did not divulge that the request came from multibillionaire multinational Bayer, makers of the glyphosate herbicide Roundup, who are paying more than $8 billion to settle more than 100,000 lawsuits related to the product possibly causing cancer.
The limits proposed by Health Canada in that case were up to three times more than the US allows.
Health Canada claims the risks are acceptable to human health and the environment in both these cases, apparently without providing any evidence to back that up.
As Quebec professor and pesticide specialist Louise Vandelac told CBC, “there’s a complete lack of transparency. It’s a vicious circle when industry data is used to evaluate industry requests.”
It sure seems like Health Canada is eagerly prioritizing the wishes of international pesticide makers and lobbyists over their responsibilities to Canadians and producers.
Josh Lewis
