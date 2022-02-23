Oliver is a celebrity of sorts around the community of Murray Harbour.
Oliver, all seven pounds of him, doesn’t have a middle name, nor a surname, but there is no mistaking when he enters a room heads turn and hands reach out to offer a gentle pat on the head or a kindly stroke down his back.
Oliver is a cat with personality-plus, just ask the folks along his walk-about through the village.
“He knows what he wants and isn’t timid about asking for it,” his owner Amanda Vanasse says.
He often frequents the local farmers market on Saturdays (in-season), engages in door-to-door visits, drops in on council meetings just to see who is there and on occasion attends pickleball at the local community centre - to observe or catch a quick nap in the warm sunlight pouring through large south-facing windows.
Oliver’s prominence has become so socially visible he even has his own Facebook page with 100 or more ‘Friends’ from all over, including Montreal and the United States, following his escapades. (See Oliver the Murray Harbour Cat).
You might say Oliver steals the feline show in Murray Harbour.
However, the curtain came close to dropping on his existence last summer when he was seriously injured. No one knows the rights of it and Oliver isn’t telling, but he came away from an incident with a broken jaw and damaged teeth.
This happened on the morning of market day and true to his routine that’s where Oliver went for help.
Ms Vanasse, who near the community centre, has a soft heart for cats (and animals in general), anguished over the prospect of losing one of her five feline friends.
Oliver ended up at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown where the prognosis was surgeries would be needed to repair his injuries.
Shortly thereafter Oliver returned home. He was put on pain medication and had to be fed by syringe because he couldn’t open and close his mouth.
Creative accounting would be needed to cover Oliver’s medical expenses which were estimated to climb to roughly $4,000.
But then the community kicked in.
Jamie MacKay, a large fan of Oliver’s, set up a box at the farmers market to collect donations. Other contributions from around the area came in as well.
A friend of the Vanasse family, Diane Oelke, also set up a gofundme fundraiser. About half of the needed funds were raised and Oliver’s jaw, that drooped from the injury was repaired.
Ms Vanasse said the kindness of those who donated to the procedure was very much appreciated. “No one wants to see an animal suffer,” she said.
“Oliver seems to possess an extraordinary sense of the time and what day it is. He’s a well liked little guy,” she added.
The next step in Oliver’s recovery is surgery on his teeth, which Ms Vanasse hopes will be done around mid-March.
The experience, although painful, doesn’t seem to have phased Oliver who continues to monitor the goings-on in his neighbourhood.
‘‘He’s pretty road savvy, such a well-liked little guy,” Ms Vanasse said, noting that Oliver now wears a collar, not just to show off new bling but so people will know he’s not a stray and want to take him home. This apparently has happened on occasion in the past.
So it’s Facebook today and who knows ... with Oliver’s keen sense of awareness Tweets may not be out of the question in the future.
