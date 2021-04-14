One eastern PEI resident, who makes his living in Alberta, is worried about heading west without his vaccine shot.
Dave Wood of Cardigan has been trying for the past month and a half to get a COVID-19 vaccine before he heads back to his construction job which typically lasts until November.
“They refused me,” the 49-year--old said. “It is really discouraging.”
Mr Wood said he was told to apply for rotational worker status as that would give him the opportunity to receive the vaccine. However, he filled out the form and was told he didn’t qualify.
Mr Wood’s work takes him west for several months of the year. Pre-COVID he would typically drive out in April and return to PEI for two short stints in July and August, coming back for the winter months in November. Last year he dispensed with the summer visits due to PEI quarantine rules and he expects the same will happen this year without the vaccine.
At one point Mr Wood said he thought he might be able to get the vaccine in Alberta but that province’s health authority are making it available to Albertans first.
Mr Wood holds a PEI health card.
“It is pretty sad when you ask for something in plenty of time and they can’t figure it out,” he said. “I am very disappointed in public health.”
Mr Wood also contacted his family doctor, but was told their hands are tied as public health is in charge of the vaccine.
He expects he is not alone in his experience, knowing there are many out-of-province workers who don’t fit into public health’s definition of a rotational worker.
Mr Wood hopes talking about his experience will help officials understand there is a whole other category of workers who are not being considered when it comes to COVID-19.
Last year Mr Wood’s job was deemed essential and he was given a letter to that effect to carry with him when he traveled west early in the pandemic.
With the uncertainty of border regulations, that letter is extra insurance for his cross-country commute.
But he feels if he had the vaccine the trip would be a lot safer.
Mr Wood has asthma which he says puts him into a risk category.
Mr Wood said the risks are real.
Leaving PEI, and driving across the country is only part of the problem.
“I’m going from minimum risk and being dumped right into high-risk,” he said.
When he gets to Alberta, Mr Wood will be traveling to different communities around the province. Currently the cases are surging in Alberta with daily counts numbering into the six and 7,000s since the beginning of April.
He said he is even willing to pay for the vaccine, if need be.
Public Health did not respond by press time.
