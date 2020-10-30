The Town of Three Rivers has unveiled concept photos of the new administration building to be constructed in Montague. The construction is estimated to cost $1.6 million. The majority of the costs will be covered by an insurance payout to the town after the Montague Town Hall was destroyed by fire in the summer of 2018. The building’s front facade will face Fraser Street and employs a lighthouse aesthetic. The building will be 6,000 square-feet with a possible expansion of another 3,840 square-feet. The Town of Three Rivers currently leases a building across the street from the site for its Montague office. Construction is expected to begin in the spring. Submitted photo
