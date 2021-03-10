Winter is a fact of life in PEI, and especially in Kings County. Some winter activities don’t require much in the way of equipment, but some structure is needed for shinny.
Three Rivers discussed funding for at least one outdoor rink in the area in its pre-budget consultations, and it’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t be popular for the public in the winter months for both skating and hockey.
There was some talk of multiple rinks, presumably one each in Cardigan, Georgetown and Montague, but one would be a good start.
Concerns about the cost were raised, and it was suggested more public skates should be held at the municipality’s two arenas.
That’s an apples and oranges comparison though. You can’t take a puck and a stick to a public skate. It’s for skating, not shinny.
This is Canada. Outdoor rinks are used mainly for playing hockey. Whether it be families or a bunch of friends facing off, it would get plenty of use.
From the town’s perspective there is much more to consider, of course. Worries have already been raised about Three Rivers’ financial situation. Maintenance would be a constant concern during the winter. And of course, liability is always front of mind for municipalities.
But municipalities also concern themselves with promoting a healthy, active community. An outdoor rink would certainly mesh with that goal.
If it happens, it wouldn’t be until next winter. By then, we hope the pandemic will be all but over. Everyone is weary of COVID now, so imagine what it will be like after several more months of this. We’ll be looking for distractions.
Drop the puck.
Josh Lewis
