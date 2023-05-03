Jeff Hutcheson

I’ve found it mildly amusing to follow the mainstream media’s, and especially social media’s, breathless coverage and commentary of the Toronto Maple Leafs finally winning a first round playoff series. How long has it been since the Leafs advanced to round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Well, I met, dated, got engaged and married Heather in that time span. We’ve been married for 16 years and dated for three more.

There’s no middle ground here. You’re either a Leafs fan, or you’re not. I’m not. Growing up in Preston, Ontario, now Cambridge, I was a Detroit Red Wings fan, (thank you Gordie Howe) despite living just 100 km from Toronto and being surrounded by friends who all worshipped at the Leafs altar. I drifted away from the Wings years ago, and am now a proud Habs fan, like the rest of my PEI family. One great thing about PEI is the ratio of the population that are Leafs fans is way, way less than Ontario. It’s one of the joys of living here. I have friends in Ontario who have ‘broken up’ with the Leafs many, many times, only to find an excuse to go back, only to have their hearts broken again and again. I mean, seriously, Habs fans don’t even blink at a victory in round one.

