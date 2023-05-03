I’ve found it mildly amusing to follow the mainstream media’s, and especially social media’s, breathless coverage and commentary of the Toronto Maple Leafs finally winning a first round playoff series. How long has it been since the Leafs advanced to round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Well, I met, dated, got engaged and married Heather in that time span. We’ve been married for 16 years and dated for three more.
There’s no middle ground here. You’re either a Leafs fan, or you’re not. I’m not. Growing up in Preston, Ontario, now Cambridge, I was a Detroit Red Wings fan, (thank you Gordie Howe) despite living just 100 km from Toronto and being surrounded by friends who all worshipped at the Leafs altar. I drifted away from the Wings years ago, and am now a proud Habs fan, like the rest of my PEI family. One great thing about PEI is the ratio of the population that are Leafs fans is way, way less than Ontario. It’s one of the joys of living here. I have friends in Ontario who have ‘broken up’ with the Leafs many, many times, only to find an excuse to go back, only to have their hearts broken again and again. I mean, seriously, Habs fans don’t even blink at a victory in round one.
First thing that happened when the Leafs finally won their first playoff round in 19 years was people pointing out everything that has been invented in that time span. Like the iPhone (2007), YouTube (2005), Airbnb (2007), Twitter (2006), Pinterest (2009), my six grandkids (2008, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2019), the displaced left turn lane and every roundabout in PEI. Again, I find all this information amusing. Why, you ask?
In the summer of 1967, my parents took me to Expo 67 in Montreal. We got back home and I finished Grade 8, went to high school, which back in those days went to Grade 13 in Ontario, attended post-secondary school for five years, joined the workforce, had a 41 year broadcast career and have been retired for seven years. I’ve had 56 birthdays. During that time I lived in 10 different houses, lived through 10 different Canadian prime ministers, including both Trudeaus, and 12 American presidents.
We’ve put a man on the moon, lived through Elton John’s entire career, and seen the invention of that great Canadian board game Trivial Pursuit. Since that summer of 1967, the population of PEI has increased from almost 109,000 to just under 171,000. The Confederation Bridge was built. The CN Tower was built. Canadian Olympic athletes have attended 27 Olympic Games and won 425 medals. The Canadian men’s national soccer team waited 36 years between playing in the World Cup, which they most recently did last year.
But let’s get back to the bread and butter of things. Since the summer of 1967, 26 Canadian teams have participated in the Stanley Cup final, including 1989 which featured the legendary all Canadian match-up of Calgary and Montreal. Of those 26 teams, 16 of them won the cup. You know who was not one of those 26 teams? Dumb question, I know. At the most, Leaf fans are celebrating the moral victory of ending a 19-year drought of making it to the second round. And who knows how far they can go this year. But, get back to me when they actually win the Stanley Cup. We’ll gas up my flying car and head to the moon for the weekend.
