The U14 PEI girls’ team came home from the Atlantic Baseball invitational tournament sporting gold medals after defeating Nova Scotia in the final 9-8.
It was an exciting end to a great weekend of players showcasing their skills and talent on the baseball field, PEI coach Evan Myers said.
The final game was a nail-biter that ended with an over-the-fence triumph.
“It was tied 8-8 and Emily Gardiner (named MVP of the tournament) was the first batter up in the bottom of the seventh. She had a home run over the fence to walk off and win the game,” Mr Myers said.
The team went 2-1 in the round robin posting victories against two Newfoundland teams and losing to a New Brunswick squad they ended up facing in the semifinal.
The tourney was played in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.
In the semi PEI was up 9-4 in the sixth inning. Gardiner had pitched five scoreless innings before her pitch limit was up and they got into a bit of trouble, but Carly Snow was brought in to close.
“We had none out with the bases loaded at the top of the sixth and she went one, two, three and she got them out with 12 pitches so that was huge,” Mr Myers said.
Snow continued her prime pitching into the final.
“She went her max pitches and put us in a good position,” he added.
Over the weekend Emily, Carly and Brandie Warren were the top players, according to Mr Myers.
“All three of them hit 500. Carly had 11 hits over the weekend, Emily had two home runs, and Carly and Brandie each had one,” he said.
“They were very valuable, but everyone played well defensively, which was one of the big things. That’s how we got first place, because our defensive runs were so low.”
It was a combination of pitching and fielding that worked for that outcome.
Several of the players had the advantage of being part of the U16 team that played together all season, mostly honing their skills against the U15 boys teams, but also participating in two Atlantic tournaments.
Those experienced, older players created a lot of the offense but it proved to be a winning combination when the roster was rounded out with a few more up-and-coming players.
“It was good experience for some of the less experienced girls,” the coach said. “Coming away with the gold really gives them a good taste and hopefully they will be back.”
Emily Gardiner, Layla O’Brien, Sara Dunn, Adriana MacKinnon and Adleigh Shepard are all players who hail from eastern PEI.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Express 13U and 11U boys teams both won gold at Baseball Atlantic championship tournaments on the weekend - see more in the September 29 edition of the Eastern Graphic.
