“Thirty-six days — that is how long it took our very vital mother to be stripped of her dignity, her independence, and finally her life,” Patricia Thorburn Maneta told a room full of reporters. “Thirty-six days.”
It’s the type of statement that should terrify every Island family with an aging parent or relative facing the prospect of living their last chapter in a long term care facility.
The Official Opposition contends it is not an isolated incident. It hosted a press conference focused on the quality and consistency of care in privately owned long term care facilities. What made the event powerful was not the political host but the two families that each told harrowing stories of inadequate care.
Jean Cutcliffe’s aunt entered long term care in late 2019. Nine months later, which corresponds to the start of COVID, her aunt phoned Cutcliffe to say that she could not open her eyes. She was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a severe case of dehydration that resulted in her eyelids being stuck to her eyeballs. She also suffered from urinary tract infection, allegedly the result of catheters not being changed often enough.
Maneta’s mother was moved to long term care after being treated and discharged from hospital for a broken arm. Thirty-six days later she was dead.
Both families say that their relative was advised to soil themselves during the night and they would be cleaned up in the morning because no one was available to help. If true, these allegations run counter to standards set out in the Operational and Care Standards for Private Nursing Homes, drafted in 2018 by the Community Care Facilities and Nursing Homes Board, a little known body charged with oversight.
Then Minister of Health Robert Mitchell called the standards a ‘framework for informing…regulatory and licensing decisions.’
Clearly something is wrong with oversight of long term care facilities.
No facility was named during the press conference. The Greens believe there is a system wide issue that is the result of inadequate oversight and funding. And if history is any guide, they are probably right.
Services to the most vulnerable often fail because the Department of Social Development and Housing offloads responsibility to organizations like Salvation Army and never delivers required oversight. The too often result is chaos and clients not receiving the care and support expected.
What may be telling is that the Opposition says it receives far fewer complaints pertaining to care at provincially owned facilities, which account for just over 50 per cent of all long term care beds in the province. Why are there more complaints against private facilities? What is government doing to ensure minimum standards are met?
We don’t know. Like many issues, the response from the King government is silence.
There are many factors impacting the delivery of care, not the least of which is staffing - a massive issue within all of health care. There is also inadequate provincial funding, which makes it difficult for private sector facilities to recruit and retain staff. It must be improved.
This is not to paint all private sector facilities with the same brush. Many are excellent providers, doing the best they can to deliver safe, engaged, caring environments. But when families like the Manetas and Cutcliffes step forward with serious allegations, we owe it to our seniors to find answers.
The challenge is the lack of a robust process for complaints to be lodged and impartial investigations to occur. Why is it that restaurants that fail to meet public food safety standards are publicized, but complaints and investigations (if they occur) into care provided at long term care facilities are not?
It’s ridiculous. Fix the system. Our seniors deserve nothing less.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
