It’s the scale of the Gray Group’s Crossroads development in Stratford that is jaw-dropping - 2,635 housing units to be built on 40 hectares of land in the heart of the community over the next 20 years. The mix of residential, town-homes, apartment buildings and commercial development will elevate the community from one sliced down the middle by the Trans-Canada to a community with a newfound vibrancy at its core.
All Islanders should applaud the Gray family’s commitment to Stratford, and by extension this province. They could spend their hard-earned dollars anywhere, but have chosen to make Stratford their legacy, at a likely investment of close to a billion dollars when everything is said and done.
And while Crossroads is a magnificent planned neighbourhood - the likes of which the province has not seen before - it is fair to ask where the expected 7,000-plus residents will come from. Some will be New Canadians. Some will be repatriated Islanders. And many will be lured from smaller communities for perceived greater opportunity or simply access to housing.
Housing is a buzzword never far from the lips of politicians these days. Federal parties made it a centerpiece of their election platforms with snappy headlines, like the promise to build a million homes. If history is any guide, solutions will be delivered slowly. Election promises uttered with heightened urgency will be shelved, changed or rolled out at a far slower pace. The problem will continue to grow.
PEI must get imaginative to effectively deal with the housing crisis and it must include a rural specific component.
PEI’s economy is fueled by rural based industry - farming, fishing, tourism. These industries require vibrant communities from which to draw employees. Employees want vibrant communities with amenities like health care, education, recreation. All of these services are dependent on population.
Government, both federal and provincial, have done little to stem the gradual urbanization of our population. Many small communities have experienced significant population decline despite our provincial population increasing dramatically in the past decade.
Rural communities are at a tipping point. If we do not develop a significant housing program to allow young families to build equity through ownership, while cementing their ties to the community, the erosion of population will snowball to the benefit of urban developments and to the long-term detriment of this province.
The crisis has evolved over decades as both Liberal and PC governments ignored the need to invest in public and affordable housing. It escalated to critical levels as our population increased and housing prices soared far beyond the average income of Islanders, making the dream of home ownership even more remote.
Government’s response has been little more than a one-dimensional Band-Aid. It subsidizes construction of apartment buildings in return for designating a specific number of units ‘affordable’ for a specific number of years, most often 15-20 years. While it creates lovely political photo-ops, subsidizing affordable units is not a long-term solution. It grows the wealth of the developer, not the resident. It forces centralization of population into larger communities of Summerside, Charlottetown, Cornwall, Stratford or in large rural areas like Montague. Risk adverse developers are unlikely to propose any project in small communities, and even if a developer were so inclined, most financial institutions are not. Government is silent on what will happen to rental prices when these agreements expire.
Rental units are only one piece of the pie. If government wants a long-term solution it needs to support development in small communities. This could be done through financing projects or guaranteeing financing of community-driven developments.
If we can subsidize developers, we can help qualified families buy their first rural home, most likely through an independent third party. If we can subsidize developers, we can support communities that build cooperative housing units, or tiny home developments. If we can subsidize developers, we can help build rural sustainability by supporting Islanders who want to live and work here, but can’t find an apartment to rent or home to buy.
Crossroads is a magnificent project not reliant on government support. It will reshape Stratford. Crossroads is also a wake-up call to government of all levels that we need a broader palette of solutions if all areas of PEI are to grow and succeed into the future. Because if we only subsidize developers, rural communities will continue to decline.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.