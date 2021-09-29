Last week, the upper section of the Brudenell River was teeming with public wild oyster fishing for the first time in what is believed to be two decades.
Fisheries and Oceans issued an order dated September 20 opening most of the river from Brudenell Island upstream to oysters only.
Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association, estimates there were 75 to 100 fishers on the water.
“The oysters are great quality, hard shells, full of meat,” he said. “The first couple of days started with whatever we could get, then by Thursday most of us were on an eight-box limit.”
Mr MacLeod said the price is set at $10 per peck for standards and $25 per peck for choice for four pecks in a box. That's lower than fishers would like. The season is open until the end of November.
“In this pandemic, our industry took the biggest hit of all. We couldn’t even sell some of it last year and it never really bounced back to where it should have been,” he said. “It’s discouraging when you hear the price of every other fish went up and ours stayed the same.”
DFO began water testing in the area a couple of years ago and the exception to the open area is in front of the Rodd Brudenell River Resort.
This fall opportunity is important for the industry after a poor 2020 season, Mr MacLeod said, adding it has been well-organized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.