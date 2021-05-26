The Daryl Guignion Memorial Paddle brought outdoor enthusiasts from across the Island to the Morell River on the weekend.
Roughly 60 people took part in the event, which started at Grant’s Bridge on the Peakes Road and ended at Indian Bridge, a trip that took 90 minutes to two hours.
Mr Guignion was a prominent environmentalist on the Island and a former biology professor at UPEI, as well as a founder of the Morell River Management Cooperative, which hosted the event. He passed away on February 8, 2021 at age 78.
Mr Guignion's wife, Rosie MacFarlane, said paddling the Morell was a spring tradition for their family. She said the event was emotional but it meant a lot to have friends and former students of her husband taking part, along with family members.
“It’s a nice way to remember,” she said, adding the water level was good and the rain meant they weren’t bothered by flies.
Mr Guignion fought to have a green belt established on the Morell River, a protected conservation zone covering 60 metres on both sides.
“It’s as close to a wilderness setting as you’re going to get, in a very densely settled province like PEI,” she said. “He left his mark on the river and it’s pretty obvious when you paddle down.”
The plan is to keep the paddle as an annual event, she said.
MRMC coordinator Hannah Murnaghan said with COVID restrictions preventing all who wanted to attend the funeral, many didn’t have the opportunity to say goodbye.
“We wanted to do something. We thought it would be good to have a paddle on the river as a celebration of life and recognize all he did for conservation on PEI.”
Mr Guignion owned property in Canavoy, which he had protected under the Natural Areas Protection Act, and was involved in much of the MRMC’s work, including salmon releases and collecting data.
According to his obituary, the Morell River had a special place in his heart and he paddled it when he had trouble going to sleep.
