With restrictions in place due to COVID-19, some of the Island’s Royal Canadian Legion branches have reported lower totals from the annual Poppy Campaign than in 2019 while others saw an increase.
In Montague, at Branch No 8, president Brian Rector said the total was down significantly, from $18,000 last year to $12,000 in 2020.
Mr Rector said the Legion had only one table set up, at the Down East Mall in Montague, and poppy trays weren’t allowed in some stores, like the liquor store, usually one of the biggest sellers, and Atlantic Superstore.
However, Jack MacIsaac, Provincial Poppy Campaign chairman and vice president of the Legion’s Provincial Command, said the totals aren’t all in yet.
“The consensus from all the branches is that it’s down a little bit,” Mr MacIsaac said. “Of course, the public is generous so it was all right.”
Most funds raised through poppy sales are donated to Island hospitals to fund equipment veterans need, Mr MacIsaac said, particularly in palliative care.
“We do try to help veterans, whether they need their oil tank filled or a wheelchair or a walker.”
At Branch No 3 in Souris, president David Perry said the campaign raised about $9,000 this year, down by about $1,600 in 2019.
It was also a blow that the Montague Legion weren’t allowed to use members of the 327 Southern Kings Air Cadet Squadron to collect donations for poppies. They usually go out on the first day of the campaign, Mr Rector said.
“It was almost like a competition between them.”
People were asked to call in to order wreaths this year, rather than Legion members going to businesses.
Mr Rector said he’s still grateful for the donations received.
“Our branch is still in an okay position. We’ll be able to support veterans and their families who are in need and do some of the donations where we can use the poppy fund.”
Not every branch saw a drop in their funds, though.
At Branch No 26 in Morell, president Owen Parkhouse said the poppy campaign raised about $200 more than last year, although he doesn’t have the final tally yet.
“We didn’t have any people on location this year, so it was just the boxes that were put at businesses,” Mr Parkhouse said. “I think being in a little village, we were lucky we could do that.”
At Branch No 19 in Cardigan, president Ron Blue said the campaign funds were up 50 per cent in 2020 from the year before. The Legion raised about $900 this November, up from $600 in 2019.
“Despite COVID, the public were very generous this year and we appreciate everyone’s support,” Mr Blue said.
The Eldon branch sold mostly wreaths due to not being able to set up poppy stations, but they matched last year’s total raised.
