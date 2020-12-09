Being a new parent can be both joyous and stressful. But many new Island mothers experienced an added layer of stress in the early months of the pandemic, as restrictions prevented many from accessing resources on breastfeeding and other matters.
Health PEI’s website states breastfeeding is the best method for feeding infants, as it provides nutrition, boosts immunity, and benefits infant growth and development.
As well, Health PEI endorses Health Canada’s recommendation that babies be breastfed exclusively for the first six months. Health PEI doesn’t keep track of breastfeeding numbers province-wide.
In the past, mothers who gave birth at either the Queen Elizabeth or Prince County Hospitals had access to numerous supports both in and out of hospital. This included at least one home visit from a Public Health nurse 24 hours after going home from hospital.
But some new mothers experienced frustration when they weren’t able to get much in-person support.
Emily Donahoe of Brudenell gave birth to her first child Zoey on March 21, just days after the province went into a nearly-total lockdown.
Ms Donahoe said essential workers and staff were still trying to figure out the proper protocols.
“Everyone was trying to be careful,” she said. “There was no concrete ‘this is where we are going to go.’”
Ms Donahoe said she planned to breastfeed even before the pandemic, “but with everything happening, it strengthened my want (to breastfeed) as I would be giving her antibodies and protection.”
She had also heard rumours of potential formula shortages, which made her even more determined to breastfeed.
No lactation consultant (a health professional who helps establish and troubleshoot breastfeeding issues) was available during Ms Donahoe’s hospital stay. Supports out of hospital after she was discharged varied in availability. Drop-in breastfeeding clinics were shut down, while other things such as the standard six-week doctor’s appointment for new babies were also up in the air.
Ms Donahoe said Public Health gave her literature on breastfeeding, but she had to resort to finding information online, such as various support groups on social media or video content from breast pump manufacturers.
“It was stressful,” she said. “I wanted someone to even watch the latch. It didn’t feel like virtual was what I was looking for.”
Ms Donahoe credited her husband Patrick with being home with her for the first few months of Zoey’s life.
“He would take (Zoey) so I could lie down, or take a break or eat,” she said. “His support was probably the main reason I was able to get through the first difficult two months.”
Ms Donahoe made it clear that the nurses and other medical staff did an “excellent” job.
“Everybody we talked to was great and very helpful. They did the best they could, there was just no extra support.”
Darlene Mellish, executive director with Families First Resource Centre in Montague, said that’s the overall feeling among new mothers who attend the centre’s baby group.
“Frustration levels are high for some new moms, and the virtual support didn’t seem to be very helpful,” she said.
Ms Mellish said some moms who had babies in the pandemic’s early days felt hospital staff were more focused on preparation for the expected influx of COVID-19 patients.
“Some of the moms felt they were sent home after a very short stay,” she said. “It was understood there would be less chance of coming in contact with the virus out of the hospital.”
Ms Mellish said while some moms could get advice over the phone, “breastfeeding support is more helpful when done in person. The nurse can see how things are going if they are in the presence of the mom and baby.”
Some of the first-time moms had struggled with postpartum depression and were uncertain about what they should be feeling, she added.
“(If) they were able to have a face-to-face home visit from a Public Health nurse there would be more (of a) chance the nurse could read some of the cues and gain the mom’s confidence while she was in her own home environment.”
Families First was closed during the early months of the pandemic, but staff continued to provide limited support including the loan of breast pumps. Staff also provided doorstep drop-offs for items such as diapers, wipes, formula and clothes for newborns.
“As much help as this service was, many moms commented on the lack of socializing that would normally take place at the centre.”
While Families First is offering baby group programming again, they’re now being operated under various restrictions around mask-wearing and social distancing. It’s also become more difficult to find trained professionals to make presentations to parents, as they are only able to provide ‘essential services.’
Chris Ortenburger, a volunteer peer supporter with the La Leche League of Canada’s PEI chapter, said based on conversations with health professionals, she doesn’t see any significantly lower rates of breastfeeding as a result of the pandemic.
She said the lack of in-person support is an issue for some mothers who may not have a private space to talk about certain issues. As well, the lack of in-person visits from the Public Health nurse means it’s difficult for health professionals to pick up any ‘red flags.’
Ms Ortenburger noted that in some ways, certain restrictions may have made things easier for parents. For example there restrictions on visitors to the hospital’s maternity ward. She said while it’s stressful not to have the social interaction of visitors holding the new baby, the result is fewer interruptions while mother and baby get to know each other.
“It allows family the time to figure out the baby’s needs and cues without as many distractions,” she said.
One new-time mother agrees.
In September, several months after the pandemic began, Jessica Matheson, from the Montague area, gave birth to her son. She said her experience was much more positive, acknowledging it was later in the pandemic when some restrictions were eased.
Ms Matheson’s son was born five weeks prematurely, so the baby remained in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for two weeks. She was able to receive lactation consultant support during that time.
“Once home, the Public Health nurse did contact me by phone at least four times to make sure I was doing okay,” Ms Matheson said. “
“Due to COVID-19 she didn’t come for a home visit, but she did ensure I knew I could contact her at any time, and go see her for visits (at the Montague office) if I felt I needed to.”
Other than those appointments, much of the information she received came from mail-outs from Public Health regarding bottle sterilizing techniques and information on developmental stages of babies.
Ms Matheson also reached out to the La Leche League, a breastfeeding advocacy group, and was able to participate in that group’s monthly Zoom meetings.
“I felt very supported ... both before and after we got home from the hospital,” Ms Matheson said.
“I don’t feel the support was less because (the Public Health nurse) wasn’t able to come to my home. If I wasn’t going to the QEH I would have gone to visit her in Montague for sure.”
The La Leche League has offered virtual meetings since the pandemic began.
Ms Ortenburger said one benefit is the fact a mother can join a meeting that takes place anywhere in Canada.
“You could join any meeting at any day,” she said. “But I get it, though, with the crappy rural internet.”
She hopes in-person supports will return such as the walk-in clinics that began as a pilot project just last year.
“I could see that coming back as it did meet a need,” she said.
Ms Ortenburger tells mothers that breastfeeding is like any other skill, and it takes time to figure out, so she implores mothers not to give up.
She said there are resources available such as the website for the PEI Breastfeeding Coalition, of which Ms Ortenburger also serves as secretary.
A spokesperson from Health PEI said service delivery may have been slightly different in the pandemic’s early days but lactation consultants have always been considered essential.
The spokesperson said Health PEI isn’t offering any community information sessions due to the pandemic, in part due to staffing resource capacities. Public Health nurses and lactation consultants are available on an individual basis through local Public Health Nursing.
