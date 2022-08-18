Organizers of the 28th Annual Panmure Island Pow Wow look forward to hosting the gathering steeped in tradition and ceremony for the first time since 2019.
Two days filled with feasts, dancing, singing and drumming are in store, said Wayne MacDonald, Marketing Coordinator/Communications with Native Council of Prince Edward Island.
“Everybody is pretty excited,” he said. “It is a time to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company.”
Traditionally pow wows, also called Mawi’omi, were annual events held so different communities could come together and connect. Often marriages happened or were arranged at these events.
Today that sense of community is front and centre as people from across PEI, as well as from other First Nations travel to the event. The last time the event was held approximately 2,500 visitors attended throughout the two days.
“It really is a celebration of culture,” Mr MacDonald said. “Each group has such different cultures that we can all kind of learn from one another when we come together.”
The pow wow is held at the picturesque Native Council of PEI Cultural Park just off Route 347, the road to Panmure Island beach.
With the backdrop of the forest surrounding the event grounds Grass Dancers will precede the Grand Entry at 1pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
“It starts with the Grass Dancers who go in and dance the grass flat to prepare the grounds for everyone else,” Mr MacDonald said.
Dignitaries such as Native Council Chief Lisa Cooper, who will formally welcome everyone, and Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould, along with other guests will join in with speeches.
The array of traditional dances and music includes jingle dress dancers,who traditionally perform healing dances.
A hand drum competition and the always popular Bingo are on the agenda for Saturday evening.
Several vendors will be on-site selling traditional crafts and a canteen will be open.
Food always plays a huge role at these gatherings and this one is no exception, Mr MacDonald said.
“Breakfast (on both days), Saturday night supper and the Sunday night lobster feast are all free events,” he said.
On-site camping is also available.
The entire weekend is an alcohol and drug free event.
