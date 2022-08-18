Panmure Island pow wow

Dancers of all ages participate in the annual Panmure Island Pow Wow. Graphic file photo

Organizers of the 28th Annual Panmure Island Pow Wow look forward to hosting the gathering steeped in tradition and ceremony for the first time since 2019.

Two days filled with feasts, dancing, singing and drumming are in store, said Wayne MacDonald, Marketing Coordinator/Communications with Native Council of Prince Edward Island.

