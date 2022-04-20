Some eastern PEI beekeepers are reporting a greater percentage of dead hive bees than usual this winter, mirroring a trend seen in other provinces this spring.
Veteran beekeeper Stan Sandler of Iris is estimating at least a 50 per cent loss after opening about a third of his hives.
Normally he loses about 15 per cent of his bees over the winter months.
“I’d say this will be the worst I’ve ever had,” he said.
The culprit is varroa mites, he said, parasites that were reported in higher proportions across the country last year.
Mr Sandler said he’ll have to split his hives to increase numbers, but that kind of loss can’t be made up in one season.
In Murray River, Derek van den Heuvel of Honey From the Hill said from a preliminary check, he’s estimating a 28 per cent loss, up from a typical 10 or 15 per cent.
Coming off an excellent honey crop in 2021, he said he isn’t surprised the mites resulted in the demise of so many bees.
“If the bees do well, the parasites do well. I told my wife last fall, we had a great year but hang onto your pants and see what the spring looks like.”
Winter bees are raised from late August to early October and Mr van den Heuvel said if there is a major varroa mite infestation around that time, this can be the result. Even once the mites are removed, the viruses they transmit can remain in the hive for as long as a year.
“It’s going to be a slow process to get all of these hives across Canada back up to where they were,” he said.
Increased winter bee deaths have also been reported in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.
Mr van den Heuvel said he’ll be able to recover between splitting hives and raising queens, and last year’s strong honey crop will help cushion the financial blow. But focusing on growing bees will reduce the honey output.
Meanwhile, the loss of so many bees will also hurt the blueberry industry this year, according to Troy Fraser, president of the PEI Beekeepers Association.
“The Island obviously needs more bees for pollination,” he said. “There is a ripple effect.”
Mr Fraser said bee deaths are up across the country this year, and it’s hard to determine why. But some experience major loss while others are practically unscathed.
Because spring came so early last year and bees were building up sooner, beekeepers may have been behind in their varroa mite treatments. It’s not the first time winter kill has been high after multiple strong years, he said.
Ways to rebuild include buying more nucleus colonies from other provinces and splitting more hives but taking the year to rebuild means beekeepers won’t see as much revenue as they projected. Mr Fraser expects the honey crop will be smaller this year.
Exact numbers are hard to pin down, he said, but there are 15 to 20 commercial beekeepers on PEI and others who do it as a hobby.
“The best way people can help is to support local. Every jar of honey we sell, I wouldn’t be surprised if 90 per cent of that goes right back into our operations to take care of the bees.”
