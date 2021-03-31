When my kids decided to join the monastery, I was curious what the parents’ community would be like. What kind of parents would I meet? What kind of impact would they have on my life?
Now, looking back at the experience of being a part of this parents’ community, I feel extremely fortunate. We are a supportive group, and through connecting with this group, I improved a lot. I have elevated my perspective from only taking care of my kids, to supporting a whole group of kids. We are constantly on the lookout for how we can help one another and whenever a child in the monastery needs help, we always try our best to do what we can.
Even though we live in different regions of the world, we constantly keep in touch online. Other than this, we come together with the instructor monk of our children’s class twice a month, where he will share with us their activities, study progress and of course their well-being. We, the parents would also share our recent kind deeds and our own improvements. Throughout the years, we got to know not only the monastery in greater depth, but also everyone’s family. We formed a genuine bond, something I’ve always wanted to have with the parents of my children’s classmates.
To illustrate this more vividly, once a kid accidentally fractured a bone. The venerables immediately got in contact with his parents. As you could imagine, they were very shaken. But their anxiety eased quickly because they knew their child would be getting the best care from the monastery and the full-hearted support from our group of parents.
The venerables instantly sent the injured kid to the hospital accompanied by other parents living on the Island. Another parent, an accomplished orthopedist in Taiwan, remained in constant connection with the group via Zoom and helped look at the X-ray images taken to provide additional reassurance to the parents. For my part, I went to the pharmacy to get the orthopedic braces needed for the child. All of us joined in prayers for him, hoping he would get well soon. Throughout the process, every parent cared for this child as if he was our own, and did everything we could to help him.
With years of interaction, we get to know one another’s children well. We recognize every child’s unique personality, hobbies, advancements and strengths. We developed the habit of thinking about the other children whenever we are doing something for our own. When we hear about another kid’s accomplishments, we feel happy for him, just as if he was our own child. Among the parents, we are also dedicated to supporting one another, both materially or spiritually.
Thinking back, by my kids joining the monastery, not only did they find a great learning environment, I also benefited immensely. I am now more open-minded than I was before, and I learned to think of others first. I have become a better person. Thanks so much to the monastery and the parents’ group for introducing me into this big family.
PS: Our parents’ group used to visit the Island at least once a year. After COVID-19, we will come together again and say hi to all of you.
