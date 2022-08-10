Jessica Townshend

RN Jessica and her husband Isaac Townshend, who co-owns a potato farm in Fortune, will face difficult decisions about how to care for their children Henry, Benjamin and Ella unless someone steps up to maintain Norma Brown’s child care service. Submitted photo

The owner of a Fortune daycare is planning to retire from a 30 year career this December. Parents fear, if no one purchases and takes over the business, the gap in services will deepen in the area by over 20 children. Local nurses, teachers, entrepreneurs and other workers will be forced to scramble to find alternate arrangements.

There are already 86 children in immediate need of childcare in Kings County according to the Early Childhood Development Association’s registry. Island-wide 1,124 youngsters are on the list.

Child's Play Daycare owner Norma Brown, on the right, has been taking care of children for over 30 years and Donna MacCormack has been working with her for the past 17. They are both looking forward to retirement. Rachel Collier photo

