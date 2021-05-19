RCMP won’t be policing a little-known Georgetown bylaw that bans people from parking on the shoulder of Kent Street.
The issue was raised recently when resident Tammy Riley accused Judge Nancy Orr of breaking a bylaw by parking there.
At Three Rivers council on May 10, RCMP Staff Sergeant Darryl MacMullin said there have been no issues previously with people parking on Kent Street.
“In my opinion, the Georgetown bylaws are antiquated,” he said. “Is this a hill you’re willing to die on and risk losing the Georgetown courthouse? We’re not going to go to Georgetown and tow cars and give out tickets.”
Councillor Cody Jenkins said he also saw no issue with parking on the shoulder next to the courthouse.
Ms Riley addressed council later in the meeting, reading from the bylaw and asking why neither the RCMP or the town has done anything about it.
“It’s the CAO’s responsibility to tell council if something is breaking a bylaw,” Ms Riley said. “Why has (Three Rivers CAO Jill) Walsh not stepped in on the violation of the Georgetown parking bylaw? Direct contravention is now happening.”
Mayor Ed MacAulay said the town is still trying to reconcile the various bylaws it inherited from former municipalities that make up Three Rivers.
