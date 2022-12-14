I pulled up to the deposit box, got out of the truck, opened the back door and all of a sudden hesitated. It’s like my brain was saying “are you sure you want to do this?” Was I having a change of heart ... about donating used clothing to charity? How dumb is that?
Last week I decided it was time to ‘cull the herd’ so to speak, and get rid of all the clothing I had that didn’t fit anymore. When you’ve lost 60 pounds, that’s pretty much everything. Right now, in my closet, there are 23 empty hangers just dangling waiting for replacements. They previously held mostly golf shirts, but there were other short and long sleeves in the mix as well. Throw in the t-shirts, sweatshirts, a couple of belts, and pairs of pants, and the donation bin got richer by about 60 various articles of clothing and accessories.
The process of getting rid of things should have been easy. Right now, I have eight shirts that fit, well 10, but two are strictly for the festive season. Everything else was too big, by two sizes. Since I’m never going to go back to that size, I could have easily just scooped everything up and thrown it in a bag in 30 seconds and been done with it. But no, I had to pull each shirt off the hanger and look at it, decide if I really wanted to see it go, think about it for another minute, then with great reticence, put it in the bag. Again, all these shirts are now two sizes too big.
And old. Oh my goodness. I was getting rid of shirts from 2008. Shirts I had when I worked at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. I still had the shirt I wore to the Moo Moo Grilled Cheesery, when I took the grandkids there, and ended up with a grease stain on it the size of the Magdalen Islands (which I wrote about at the time). All the bottles of OxiClean, Shout, and countless other stain removers did nothing to get rid of it. I never wore that shirt again. But there it was, taking up a hanger, alongside a 10-year-old yellow shirt that had a hole burned through it and a blue Green Gables golf shirt I bought in 2005 that was so stretched out of shape I could have used it for a bed sheet. (By the way, none of those shirts were donated, just to clear that up).
So while I should have been celebrating the reason for needing to get rid of these shirts, they were seemingly making the argument that each one held a special memory. It constantly amazes me that I can keep a shirt that costs the same as a nice bottle of wine for 13 years, and then lament having to let it go, when I have no problem at all polishing off the wine in one night.
I think one reason I had a tough time with some of the items is they were gifts, albeit some from a decade ago. So, I was able to convince myself the statute of limitations on those had run out, and at one time, I did wear, and enjoy said gift. (Except for the three brand new shirts, still with labels and price tags, which somehow, over the years made their way to the back of the top shelf).
In the end, the bags went in the bin, and I’m hoping the clothes get put to good use. In addition, some of the clothes I’ve kept over the years now fit again. You can only imagine how old they are. But they do include the clothes I got married to Heather in 2007. In fact, if anything, they’re a tad too big. I’m fine with that.
