Jeff Hutcheson

I pulled up to the deposit box, got out of the truck, opened the back door and all of a sudden hesitated. It’s like my brain was saying “are you sure you want to do this?” Was I having a change of heart ... about donating used clothing to charity? How dumb is that?

Last week I decided it was time to ‘cull the herd’ so to speak, and get rid of all the clothing I had that didn’t fit anymore. When you’ve lost 60 pounds, that’s pretty much everything. Right now, in my closet, there are 23 empty hangers just dangling waiting for replacements. They previously held mostly golf shirts, but there were other short and long sleeves in the mix as well. Throw in the t-shirts, sweatshirts, a couple of belts, and pairs of pants, and the donation bin got richer by about 60 various articles of clothing and accessories.

