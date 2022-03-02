This is PEI. Storm chips are embedded in our DNA. Doesn’t matter if you’re a health nut or fast food aficionado, if someone calls for bad weather we reach for the chips.
But in a continuation of the upside down world we live in, these essentials of life - at least the good ones - are no longer available on Superstore shelves. Apparently there’s a pricing dispute between Frito-Lay and Loblaws. The chip maker wants more money, the grocery store doesn’t want to pay.
It’s a story as old as business, but let’s be clear, it comes at an incredibly fragile time.
Has society lost all humanity? How else to logically explain losing the ability to buy a bag of Lay’s, Doritos, Miss Vickie’s or Tostitos at your favourite grocery store. Generic brands may be made in the same factories, using the same recipe, but we like our packaging to reinforce the deliciousness of what we eat.
Knock-offs are just not as good.
The reason for the dispute is inflation, which is a serious issue. The cost of just about everything - food, fuel, housing - is going up. There are two primary reasons: Covid and a global supply chain mess that has made shipping products on time all but impossible.
The good news is most major economists and central banks believe the current jump in inflation will be reasonably short lived, as Covid (hopefully) eases and supply chain issues resolve. The bad news is it costs more to live, money that a massive number of Canadians simply do not have.
So we have to make choices. Tough choices. Our frustration grows. Our anger grows. When you put it all together, you’ve got a recipe for a good chunk of what’s happened in this country in the last few months.
Inflation is a global issue, and no, Justin Trudeau is not to blame, despite the war cries of the right. Trudeau is arrogant, isolated and out of touch. His career is probably over, but it’s not because of inflation.
His invocation of the Emergencies Measures Act may backfire if there is any proven overreach. (You have to include proven because there are those like Conservative MP Mark Strahl who throw things into the ether without a scintilla of evidence, then hide behind privacy when challenged to supply it.)
Strahl is a leading member of the populist, right-wing, arm of the party dominated by Western Canadian Reformers, many of whom prefer yelling over winning.
It’s difficult, verging on impossible, for a non-unified Conservative Party to win a federal election. They can pile votes up in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta but federal elections are won in BC’s Lower Mainland, Ontario’s 905 region around Toronto and Quebec.
This is a different era than Mulroney or Harper, although there are similarities to the latter on public anger with a Liberal government.
What makes today different is Canadians have seen conservative ideology lead during a pandemic and it hasn’t been pretty. We have seen four years of Trump. And we still sorta remember the mean-spirited, racist, anti-woman dogma that drove much of Harper’s agenda.
Many conservatives with a progressive bent don’t want to have anything to do with a federal party fueled by social conservative ideology. But it looks as if that is where the party is headed. It seems likely Pierre Poilievre will be the next leader and he’ll deliver red-meat rhetoric that will have grassroot supporters salivating.
So dominant is the social conservative side, the Conservative leadership could be a coronation. Progressives are desperately seeking a name candidate. Their efforts show how broken the Conservative Party is.
There is no progressive voice anymore.
There is no new leader for the progressive wing because there is no progressive wing.
The ‘star’ progressive candidate being promoted is Jean Charest, former Mulroney cabinet minister and Liberal premier of Quebec. He’s hardly a new face and he left politics in a blaze of scandal.
But he may be the best progressives have got.
If Conservatives want a progressive leader, they need someone whose biography didn’t hit the discount shelf years ago. Or they need the courage to end this forced marriage with the Reform Party.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
