When the ear-piercing fire alarm sounded on board the MV Holiday Island last Friday afternoon Cheryl Drake drew on the determination that saw her survive a stroke and a cancer diagnosis, all within one month, several years back.
Ms Drake and her husband Randy were returning from a mini-vacation to Digby and Wolfville. Opting to forgo a visit to Costco, they left Halifax at 7 am to catch the 10 o’clock boat to Wood Islands. In holiday mode, they didn’t pre-book the crossing but when they got to the terminal in Caribou they were surprised their names and phone number were recorded by ferry personnel. They assumed the process may have been a carry-over from travel requirements during Covid.
Nonetheless they boarded the ferry and sat in the common area with other passengers. All was well to that point.
But then a man emerged from the washroom and said ‘there’s a fire onboard’. The ship’s alarm sounded and everyone “scurried outside.” At that point the passengers were asked to gather in the cafeteria.
“We could see black smoke,” Ms Drake said.
“We put life jackets on, thinking ‘is this for real?” she remembers.
“When the slides popped out (from the side of the ship) and we heard the ‘poof’ of the life raft inflating, we knew it was really happening.”
The passengers were then given instructions on how to safely use the slide and it was suggested they remove rings and watches.
The sense of urgency was realized when Ms Drake said she heard a man say he needed to get his medication from his vehicle and he was told he couldn’t retrieve it.
It was a long way down to the life raft from the upper deck of the ship but Ms Drake said, “I just closed my eyes and went.”
She joined her husband on the raft, along with dozens of other passengers and recalls everyone seemed calm and confident in putting their safety in the hands of NFL’s crew.
A nearby sailboat came up alongside the life raft but pulled away when its crew realized the situation was under control.
Several fishing boats were already on scene and ferry passengers were helped onboard. In the Drakes’ case, they boarded Myles MacDonald’s boat, Mellissa Jayne. From there they were helped onto the wharf and greeted by emergency personnel including firefighters from across the province and EMTs who responded to the emergency. Because the Vernon River Fire Department were on scene, the Drakes knew many of the volunteers including member Tom MacDonald who helped them into the fishing boat.
Ms Drake had taken her purse, with cellphone safely tucked inside, to the upper deck with her and the couple had taken the keys to their vehicle. They had done the typical tourist shopping on their travels and those items, along with their suitcases containing summer clothes (and Mr Drake’s golf clubs), were still in their rig.
Their vehicle, a 2018 Ford Edge SUV, remained on board the ferry until late Sunday afternoon. All 83 vehicles were taken to the terminal parking lot and washed after the ship was towed into the dock early Sunday morning.
Ms Drake said she has a sore knee but she and her husband are otherwise none the worse for wear from the ordeal.
“I was kind of shaky when I got home. But I knew I could get through it,” she said.
“Now we know why they take your name and number at the ferry registration office.”
