Seniors housing complexes currently under construction will be wired to accommodate generators in the event of extended power outages, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Social Development and Housing.
But that does nothing to fix the current situation, said Barb Clory, who lives in a unit in Georgetown.
When there is a power outage Ms Clory is as prepared as she can be, but she says the province could do more to help.
Ms Clory lives in one of the 260 units across Kings County.
While her building’s heat is powered by a generator during power outages, in the building next door where there is electric heat, there is no heat during an outage.
There is a patchwork of generators at seniors housing across the region and that includes in Georgetown, said the spokesperson.
There are 26 generators to support 39 seniors housing complexes in eastern PEI, with some generators used to provide power to more than one complex.
Typically, the generators need to be turned on and do not come on automatically.
Ms Clory says her neighbours agree there needs to be more continuity in the system.
“The most important thing we need is a plug-in in every apartment and access to a phone,” she said.
She said it is scary to think how easily someone could fall if the lights are out during a power outage and there would be no device to call for help.
Not everyone has a cell phone and when the power goes out so do the landlines in her building.
There is a working plug-in in both the common room and the laundry room but none in the individual units.
Ms Clory said having power in the common areas really isn’t an advantage to the residents.
She has a variety of items in her emergency arsenal including a battery powered light and a small butane burner, but she finds it taxing when there is no water.
“Unless you remember to fill the bathtub you are going to have to drag water from somewhere else,” she said.
Environmental Industrial Services, which runs Georgetown’s water supply doesn’t have a generator. Last month during a Three Rivers Town Council meeting it was said the company is on a waiting list for a generator.
