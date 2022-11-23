I try to stay away from the emergency department as much as possible but having recently fallen and inflicted a gash on my forehead, felt compelled to visit Kings County Memorial Hospital because I kept thinking about Liam Neeson’s wife, Natasha Richardson, who took a header on a ski slope, thought she just got a bump on her head, chose not to seek medical care, and ended up dying of a brain bleed.
So, dizzy and nauseated, not having eaten anything, I presented myself to the admitting office. The triage nurse was very prompt and friendly. There ended all semblance of compassionate care until I saw the doctor seven-and-a-half hours later. In between, I sat in a freezing waiting room with my fellow travellers that was so cold none of us removed our outerwear. There wasn’t so much as a drop of water or a cracker available to us. The hospital doesn’t have a cafeteria. Nor was there a magazine to read. I understand hospitals are no longer able to provide water dispensers or reading material due to COVID regulations. And they may be concerned about providing nourishment to any patients who are later deemed required to be abstinent.
However, the hospital purports to have a triage system. Can’t a triage nurse determine who needs to be abstinent and so instruct the patient? Plus, it seems if a patient is so critical they need to be abstinent, don’t you suspect they’d probably jump the line? And speaking of jumping the line person after person strolled in, checked in and went directly to triage and never returned until they were discharged.
I don’t want to put myself in a position of second guessing the judgement of medical personnel. However, some of these people looked pretty darn healthy. And one of my fellow travelers knew one of the “jumpers” – a woman and her teenage son who was the patient. She expressed to the mother she hoped it was nothing seriously wrong and the mother replied “oh, no he just had a little incident at school where he fainted, and the school wanted me to take him here.” School closes at 3 pm and the mother didn’t bring him to the hospital until after 6 pm, so obviously, she didn’t think it was much of an emergency. Yet, I, a senior, with a head injury, dizziness and nausea who hadn’t eaten all day was still sitting there while they breezed right in and out. They breezed in and out past the woman who’d been sitting there since 9:30 am who had high blood pressure. They breezed in and out past the teenager who’d had a dirt bike accident and a had a very swollen hand, had been there several hours and when his mother asked for new ice pack was told they didn’t have any. Huh? A hospital without ice packs?
About 4:30 pm, two nurses came out and read off everyone’s name to see who’d left. About half the people had given up. Someone asked if we would be seen in the order the numbers were read. The nurse answered yes. Someone said, “good, I have time to go get something to eat.” The nurse shot back, “if anyone leaves, when you come back you have to sign up and start all over again.” Now there’s compassion ... not!
There are signs all over the place saying, “abuse will not be tolerated.” And I would never want to see any medical personnel be abused. But when is it considered leaving sick people unattended for such lengthy periods of time abusive – particularly the elderly? Why can’t bottles of water be left in the waiting area? Why can’t nurses take vital signs periodically? Why can’t at least crackers be made available to patients? Why can’t someone check to make sure patients are as comfortable as possible? Such small acts of kindness would certainly reduce the possibility of abusive behaviour being directed at medical personnel.
When I did finally get into an exam room, it was even colder. I saw Dr McKinnon, who was very kind to me. I didn’t have a brain bleed, which made me very grateful. But I sure wish the hospital would pull up their collective socks and start treating patients better. After all, despite the myth, our health care is not free. We pay a lot for very little.
